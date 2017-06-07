Miller-Uibo showing some potential to go much faster

On the heels of setting a new world record in the women’s 200 meters (m) straight in Boston, Massachusetts Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo is putting it all into perspective, but remaining focused on the prize at the end of the season – double gold at the London World Championships.

She is certainly in line to achieve that, having posted a 49.77 world lead in the women’s 400m, and the world’s second-fastest time of 21.91 seconds in the women’s 200m. In the 200m straight on Sunday, she blasted the world record of 22.55 seconds, which was done by American Allyson Felix in 2010 in Manchester, England. Miller-Uibo won the race in a blistering 21.76 seconds, her fastest ever in the 200m, under any conditions. The race was done in 0.5mps (meters per second) wind, and Miller-Uibo pulled away after a moderate start, showing that she has the potential to go much faster.

“I just thank God for it,” she said. “I couldn't have done it without Him. I feel pretty good – everything is going in the right direction for me right now. Once I stay healthy, all should go well.”

Miller-Uibo is setting herself up well to go after a double victory (200/400) at the world championships, which is now less than two months away. The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships is set for August 4–13 in London, England. Her main competition for the women’s 200m title in London is expected to come from her training partner, American Tori Bowie, as well as the third and fifth-fastest women of all-time over the distance, Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, and Jamaican double sprint Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson. In the 400m in London, Miller-Uibo will likely be challenged by Felix, whom she beat out for the Olympic gold last year, and Jamaican Shericka Jackson.

Her participation in both events will come down to the set up of the events at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Senior National Championships later this month. Miller-Uibo’s camp is hopeful that the women’s 200 and 400m events at the nationals will be appropriately spaced out, thereby allowing her to contest both events. It has already been set up that way at the London Worlds.

Be that as it may, the country’s third world record holder behind Tommy Robinson and Danny Smith said that she is very comfortable with where she is at in her training at this point of the season.

“We (my coach and I) didn't go into the race hoping for a specific time. It was more of a fun race,” said Miller-Uibo of the 200m straight world record. “It felt really relaxed and it was easy for me, so when I saw the time I was really shocked but not surprised. I know that coach has me prepared to run fast so I'm happy.”

For Miller-Uibo to run 21.76 in the women’s 200m with “ease” shows the vast potential that she has in the event going forward.

Sunday’s street race at the Adidas Boost Boston Games was the first 200m straight of Miller-Uibo’s athletics career. The unusual race was run outdoors in the midst of Boston Common. The interactive meet featured several outdoor races and even some field events, set up on an elevated makeshift track, and mondo strips, thereby putting fans in attendance extremely close to the action.

“It was exciting. The crowd was very supportive and I just loved it,” said Miller-Uibo. “It wasn't really difficult running the straight 200. My coach just told me to set it up properly the first 100 meters and use my 400 meters strength to bring it home. So, overall it was a fun meet and I'm happy with my performance.”

Miller-Uibo has been among the elite in athletics for quite some time now, but now she is among the absolute best ever in the history of track and field as a world record holder. Also, she is among the top 15 in the women’s 200m all-time, in the straight or the traditional curve race.