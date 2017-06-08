Redskins coming to The Bahamas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Doug Williams, senior personnel executive for the Washington Redskins and the first African American quarterback to play in the Super Bowl, along with legends and fans of the Redskins, will be in town this weekend for a Bahamas weekend getaway. They will stay at the Melia resort from June 8–11.

The visit is the first for the Redskins and part of its new, five-year partnership with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

Williams will be joined by Redskins alumni Ricky Sanders, Timmy Smith, Dexter Manley, Jeff Bostic, Doc Walker, Clarence Vaughn, Ravin Caldwell, Vernon Dean and Reggie Branch, along with Redskins cheerleaders and the voice of the Redskins, Larry Michael.

“The Ministry of Tourism is excited and pleased to welcome this prestigious group to Nassau,” said Jeff Rodgers, senior manager for sports tourism at the Ministry of Tourism.

“We are especially pleased to show off the warm hospitality of our people, share with them via multiple opportunities the vibrant, authentic and diverse culture of our country, while showcasing the beautiful sports tourism product (like the golf course at Baha Mar and Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium) we possess,” he said.

Among some of the planned activities are a welcome reception and Junkanoo social on Thursday, a celebrity golf tournament at Baha Mar on Friday, and a youth football and cheerleading clinic with Doug Williams and Redskins alumni at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday, as well as other destination experiences, including a sunset cruise, island tours and more.

Youth between the ages of six and 17 interested in attending the football and cheerleading clinic, or looking for more information about the Doug Williams and Legends Celebrity weekend, can visit the website www.dwbahamasweekend.com.