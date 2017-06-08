The Bahamas’ beach soccer team ranked No. 38 in the world

Beach Soccer Worldwide released its overall world rankings yesterday, and for the first time in the history of the program, The Bahamas senior men’s national beach soccer team is ranked in the top 40.

Team Bahamas checked in at No. 38 on the list that featured 113 nations. The Bahamas competes out of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) region, and has accumulated 435 total points so far for the year.

Brazil is listed as the top team in the world. They compete out of the CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) region and have accumulated 4,658 points up to this point. Portugal, which plays out of the European region, is second with 3,855 points. Iran, which competes out of the Asian confederation, is third with 3,209 points; Russia is fourth with 3,204 points, and Tahiti rounds out the top five with 3,090 points.

This year was an active one for the Bahamian men’s national beach soccer team, as they competed in both the CONCACAF Beach Soccer World Cup Qualifier and the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup. Both championships were held at the newly constructed Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) National Beach Soccer Stadium at Malcolm Park.

The Bahamas went into the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup ranked at No. 48 in the world, according to the Beach Soccer Worldwide official rankings. They played in a group that included then No. 7 Switzerland, No. 11 Senegal and No. 20 Ecuador. Team Bahamas narrowly lost to Switzerland, 3-2; suffered a brutal 10-1 loss to Senegal; and got past Ecuador, 4-1.

“The federation has put together a very strong program. It’s just up to us now to keep this thing going,” said Team Captain Gavin Christie. “We have a lot of work to do. At this level, guys are very composed with the ball and they move the ball very well on the sand. The Bahamas has a talented team but a young one, so we have time to get it together and time to grow together. We’re looking forward to great things in the future.”

In February, Team Bahamas mustered a sixth-place finish against some of the top teams in the region at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships.

In order to prepare for this year’s competitions, members of Team Bahamas spent six months in Europe last year playing exhibition matches against professional teams and scrimmaging against some of the top national teams in the world.