Johnson/Derevyanchenko fight details are resolved

Tureano Johnson’s road to a world middleweight title fight smoothed out yesterday, as the terms of his second title eliminator were worked out and disclosed.

Although there hasn’t been a date set for Johnson’s title eliminator against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, of the Ukraine, as yet, DiBella Entertainment, which co-promotes Derevyanchenko, won the bid for the eliminator between the two middleweights.

According to a report by ESPN, Alex Dombroff, promoter Lou DiBella’s attorney, bid $121,100.02 at the purse bid at the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey, USA, to gain promotional control of the fight. According to the report, Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Johnson, was the only other bidder, and offered $62,000.

In accordance with IBF rules, DiBella Entertainment will have 15 days to submit signed contracts to the federation and 90 days to put on the fight. The fighters will split the winning bid 50–50, which means that each side is entitled to a purse of $60,550.01.

"I don't know where the fight is going to be yet,” DiBella told ESPN. “I offered Golden Boy a deal that would have put the fight on July 15 (on a Fox-televised Premier Boxing Champions card) but they didn't get back to me in time, so it didn't happen, and then they go and bid $62,000? Obviously, they didn't want the fight, but I think it’s a hell of a fight,” said Dombroff. “It’s a real middleweight elimination fight, and if Derevyanchenko can handle Johnson the way I think he can, he's beating a legitimate guy and it elevates him near the top of the division.”

Derevyanchenko, 31, is undefeated so far at 10 wins and no losses, with eight knockouts. In his last bout, he scored a TKO (technical knockout) win in the fifth round over Kemahl Russell, of Jamaica.

Johnson, also 31, has won his last six fights. He returned to the ring last month after being out for nearly a year-and-a-half with a right shoulder injury. In the fight last month, he scored a second round knockout over Mexican Fabiano Pena to improve his ring record to 20-1, with 14 knockouts.

Johnson earned his mandatory shot at unified middleweight champion Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin, of Kazakhstan, in 2015 when he won a one-sided decision over Eamonn O’Kane on the undercard of Golovkin’s unification fight with Canadian fighter David Lemieux.

Johnson suffered an injury in that bout and missed out on a chance at Golovkin in April of 2016. He was supposed to return to the ring in January against Mexican Antonio Gutierrez, but failed to make weight for that fight.

With Johnson being out of the ring for so long prior to the Pena fight, the IBF decided he needed to fight another eliminator before he could become the mandatory No. 1 contender for Golovkin’s IBF title.