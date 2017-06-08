Charlton begins quest for NCAA title tonight

Sprint hurdler Devynne Charlton has had an amazing collegiate career up to this point. The Bahamian speedster has won eight Big Ten titles, holds school records in the 100 meters (m) dash and 100m hurdles outdoors, and the 60m hurdles indoors, and is a six-time All American.

Even with all of that success, Charlton, in a recent interview on campus, said that she’s not satisfied with what she has been able to accomplish up to this point. She said that there is one title that she’s had her sights on since she arrived on campus that continues to elude her.

“I don’t want to downplay it, but being a Big Ten champion is great, being an All-American is great, but I think the pinnacle of collegiate success is winning a national championship,” Charlton said.

The redshirt junior will have a chance to add a national title to her resume this weekend when she competes at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA. She gets on the track tonight in the semi-finals of her specialty – the women’s 100m hurdles. She will also run on Purdue’s 4x100m relay ream tonight.

“When I was freshman and seeing a lot of the older kids, they had medals,” Charlton recalled. “I want to medal. That was the goal, just get a medal. I didn’t think about breaking Big Ten records, breaking school records. I just wanted a medal.”

Charlton, who heads the No. 14 ranked Purdue Boilermakers women’s track and field team, chose to go to Purdue over several major programs at the beginning of her collegiate career.

“If I came, they would try and build the program around me,” said Charlton on what was said during her recruitment. “I liked the idea of that. I didn’t want to go to a big school that already had a bunch of established sprinters and hurdlers. At that school I would be just another hurdler. That one-on-one attention helped me develop into the athlete I am today.”

Charlton has a lot of motivation going into this weekend’s championships. Aside from the fact that she’s never

won an NCAA outdoor medal, she also had to overcome a lot of adversity off the track, particularly last season, just to get back to this point. Last year, Charlton missed the entire outdoor season due to a stress fracture in her fifth lumbar.

The back injury also forced her to miss out on the Olympics. This season, she finished runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60m hurdles and posted the second-fastest time at the NCAA East Prelims in the 100m hurdles.

“When I look at my times from indoor that year and my competition, I could’ve been there,” said Charlton about the Olympics. “Two of the ladies who made the hurdles finals in Rio, I had beat them in the Big Ten. If they could be in that Olympic final, I should have been there with them.”

Although Charlton won’t have another shot at the Olympics for quite some time, she can work toward one of the milestones she’s been chasing since she began her college career, starting tonight.

Charlton will run in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles and the semi-finals of the women’s 4x100m relay tonight. In the latter, she’ll be joined by another Bahamian, Carmiesha Cox.

The 4x100m relay semi-finals begin at 7:32 p.m. (10:32 p.m. local time) and the 100m hurdles start at 8:32 p.m. (11:32 p.m. local time).

A total of nine Bahamians are competing at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships this year.