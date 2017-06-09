Date:
BTC creates limitless moments at Long Island Regatta

  • The 50th annual Long Island Regatta was held in Salt Pond, Long Island, over the weekend. The event was sponsored by BTC. BTC’s retail team was in full effect on-site, providing a full pop-up store experience. Regatta patrons making purchases were entered to win BTC gift vouchers and Samsung Galaxy S8+ devices. Shown are some of the scenes. Photos: BTC


Published: Jun 09, 2017

Mariners proudly displayed their navigational skills in Bahamian waters during the 50th annual Long Island Regatta in Salt Pond, Long Island, over the weekend.

The event was sponsored by BTC, which remains dedicated to investing in Bahamian culture and has supported the Long Island Regatta for over 10 years. The company was pleased to provide funding to the Long Island Association to assist with the ‘B’ Class Series races.

“Investing in culture is extremely paramount, especially in the Family Islands that sometimes does not benefit like our capital city. Culture enhances our quality of life and increases collective well-being for both individuals and our communities,” said Ian Knowles, BTC senior manager for Long Island and the southeast Bahamas.

BTC’s retail team was in full effect on-site, providing a full pop-up store experience. Regatta patrons making purchases were entered to win BTC gift vouchers and Samsung Galaxy S8+ devices.

BTC continues to invest in the limitless possibilities of the country’s culture and in a variety of other important areas such as education, youth, and sports.

