Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Bimini Regatta set for the end of June
Six ‘C’ Class boats confirmed for popular regatta

  • A total of six ‘C’ Class boats have been confirmed for the Bimini Regatta, set for June 23-25, in beautiful Bimini.


Published: Jun 09, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The Bimini Regatta Committee is pleased to announce its upcoming ‘C’ Class regatta, scheduled for June 23-25, in beautiful Bimini.

“We are extremely pleased to have as our partners the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, BTC, Resort World Bimini, Caribbean Bottling, the Ministry of Tourism, L. Andrew Consultants (Lynden Johnson), The Carnival Commission, 112 Restaurant and Bar, the Sherice M., Sean Munroe and, of course, Bimini Big Game. Additionally, we would like to say to our potential partners, ‘you still have an opportunity to be a part of the Bimini Regatta 2017’,” said the regatta committee spokesperson through a press release.

There will be live entertainment at the regatta all weekend, and on the Sunday of the regatta there will be a BTC beach party.

“We say there is no rush to get back to the hassle of Nassau and Freeport, lay low in Bimini at the BTC beach party,” continued the regatta committee spokesperson.

This year, the participating boats are the Aliv W.G. Thunderbird (Andros), San Sally (San Salvador-Richard Ross), Dream Girl (Freeport, Grand Bahama), Uncle John (Acklins), Meva B. (Mangrove Cay, Andros), and the Lady Eunice (Black Point, Exuma).

“Once again, Bimini is the place to be. We are expecting the boats to be on island by Thursday, June 22,” said the regatta committee spokesperson. “We will host a skippers party for our sailors at Coco Plum, Alice Town on Friday, and Saturday will be sailing day, with the overall winner announcement coming on Saturday June 24th. Also, on Friday we will be entertained by Geno D along with Ira Storr and the Spank Band. On Saturday night, we have the hometown boy Stevie S backed by Ira Storr and the Spank Band. Additionally, we have five talented Bahamian ladies performing. We close out on Sunday with the BTC beach party.”

The regatta committee offers much thanks to BTC, Resorts World Bimini, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Bimini Big Game, the Carnival Commission, the Ministry of Tourism and Island Luck for helping to continue the great Bahamian tradition of sloop sailing.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 


  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links