Bimini Regatta set for the end of June

The Bimini Regatta Committee is pleased to announce its upcoming ‘C’ Class regatta, scheduled for June 23-25, in beautiful Bimini.

“We are extremely pleased to have as our partners the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, BTC, Resort World Bimini, Caribbean Bottling, the Ministry of Tourism, L. Andrew Consultants (Lynden Johnson), The Carnival Commission, 112 Restaurant and Bar, the Sherice M., Sean Munroe and, of course, Bimini Big Game. Additionally, we would like to say to our potential partners, ‘you still have an opportunity to be a part of the Bimini Regatta 2017’,” said the regatta committee spokesperson through a press release.

There will be live entertainment at the regatta all weekend, and on the Sunday of the regatta there will be a BTC beach party.

“We say there is no rush to get back to the hassle of Nassau and Freeport, lay low in Bimini at the BTC beach party,” continued the regatta committee spokesperson.

This year, the participating boats are the Aliv W.G. Thunderbird (Andros), San Sally (San Salvador-Richard Ross), Dream Girl (Freeport, Grand Bahama), Uncle John (Acklins), Meva B. (Mangrove Cay, Andros), and the Lady Eunice (Black Point, Exuma).

“Once again, Bimini is the place to be. We are expecting the boats to be on island by Thursday, June 22,” said the regatta committee spokesperson. “We will host a skippers party for our sailors at Coco Plum, Alice Town on Friday, and Saturday will be sailing day, with the overall winner announcement coming on Saturday June 24th. Also, on Friday we will be entertained by Geno D along with Ira Storr and the Spank Band. On Saturday night, we have the hometown boy Stevie S backed by Ira Storr and the Spank Band. Additionally, we have five talented Bahamian ladies performing. We close out on Sunday with the BTC beach party.”

The regatta committee offers much thanks to BTC, Resorts World Bimini, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Bimini Big Game, the Carnival Commission, the Ministry of Tourism and Island Luck for helping to continue the great Bahamian tradition of sloop sailing.