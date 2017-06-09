IBA Bahamas/Get Me Recruited Super 60 Showcase set to return

For the third year in a row, local high school basketball players will have a chance to showcase and further develop their skills on a basketball court, as the International Basketball Association (IBA) Bahamas/Get Me Recruited Super 60 Showcase is set to return this month.

The 2017 edition of the IBA Bahamas/Get Me Recruited showcase is set for June 26 to July 14 at the old Bahamas Academy Gymnasium on Wulff Road.

“Super 60 is geared toward the top seniors in the country and the ‘Hot 100’ is for the top juniors, both male and female,” said tournament organizer Denycko Bowles. “It's there to provide more exposure opportunities for the kids and afford them an even greater platform to shine. Camp, on the other hand, follows the event for three weeks. It allows me to work personally with kids and to help them mature. It also allows me to be a guide to them and mentor them in a positive and conducive environment during the busy summer months.”

According to Bowles, several scouts have already confirmed their attendance for this year’s showcase, with more expected to confirm within the week. Get Me Recruited founder Lamont Taylor said he’s enjoyed working with Bowles and IBA Bahamas over the past few years, and hopes that the

relationship between the two sides can continue to strengthen in the future.

“We were highly impressed with the organization of the combine and the talent that participated,” said Taylor about last year’s event. “We intend to continue our relationship with IBA Bahamas because there is a need for exposure. We are looking to build a bridge between America and The Bahamas, because there is so much talent here. The athleticism here is a step above what we normally see. If no one sees these kids, no one will offer them scholarships and get them to the states. We want to provide a platform for these kids to showcase their skills, get coaches looking at them, and get opportunities.”

Get Me Recruited is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company with a goal is to connect high school players and college coaches.

Those seeking more information on the annual showcase are asked to contact Coach Bowles at telephone number (242) 466-0049, or at e-mail address info.ibabahamas@gmail.com. Online registration is also available on the website www.ibabahamas.com.