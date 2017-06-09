BOC names chef de mission and deputy chef for CYG Bahamas 2017

With the start of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) Bahamas 2017 just over a month away, Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) and CYG Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Wellington Miller, yesterday named both the chef de mission and deputy chef de mission of the team. The duo will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Team Bahamas over the course of the games.

Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) representative Derron Donaldson will serve as the chef, and Emily Lowe, from Equestrian Bahamas, will be his assistant. Miller said that he is certain the pair will do a good job of managing the team, while ensuring all the needs of the athletes and coaches are met.

“This year’s delegation will consist of 180 athletes, which is a pretty big undertaking, but I’m confident these two can handle it,” said Miller. “With this being the youth games, we have two people who we think can relate to these young athletes. They speak the same language as the youth athletes, and it was necessary that we place the kids in the most comfortable position as possible. At the end of the day, it’s all about the youth. Donaldson is a vice president of the BOC and deals with youth athletes frequently through his involvement with the BLTA, and Emily was recommended to us by Equestrian Bahamas.”

Some of the responsibilities that come with the position of chef include ensuring that the athletes arrive to their events on time, leave the venues together, wake up on time, and arrange transportation, among others. Donaldson said that the fact that The Bahamas is hosting the event makes the task of managing the large delegation a little easier.

“I am thankful for this opportunity, because I see it as practice. Who knows, me or Emily could wind up being the chef of The Bahamas’ Olympic team in the future,” said Donaldson. “Being home also is a huge help. I feel that having the support of a huge staff will be good. The coaches will know what to do and where to go. It’s not like when you’re abroad and you have to worry about people making it to their events on time, getting lost, and just other particulars involved with these large events.”

Lowe, who is just 18 years of age, considers the chance to be the assistant chef as a great opportunity to represent the country from an administration standpoint.

“This is something that I never imagined would come,” she said. “I was very excited and immediately jumped at the opportunity to get involved with this. I’m also excited that I’ll get the opportunity to work with younger kids during these games. I feel we can build a real connection with them because we are not much older than them, so we still have a good idea of what’s going on in their lives.”

The CYG Bahamas 2017 is set for July 17-24 on New Providence, and will be the largest multi-sport event to ever be hosted in The Bahamas. It will also be the largest edition of the youth games to date, with up to 1,300 athletes ages 14 to 18 set to compete.

Coordinated by the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association (BCGA) and The Bahamas’ Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the nation's first-ever international multi-sport event will see 94 medals events contested across athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach volleyball and boxing.

It will be the first time judo, beach soccer and beach volleyball will be contested at the Commonwealth Youth Games.