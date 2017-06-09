Smith makes three finals at NCAAs

Bahamian Teray Smith had a huge day, running three times and making three finals, as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships got underway Wednesday evening in Eugene, Oregon - also known as “Track Town”, USA.

Smith ran a legal 20.36 seconds in the men’s 200 meters (m), just two tenths of a second off the national record, to move into the NCAA final with the seventh fastest time. The Auburn senior will run out of lane eight in tonight’s final, looking to improve on his season’s and personal best time of 20.25 seconds, which was done at the NCAA East Prelims in Lexington, Kentucky, and also end his collegiate career with a top three finish.

North Carolina A&T’s senior Christopher Belcher turned in the fastest qualifying time for the final, running 20.01 seconds. Alabama’s junior Jereem Richards had the second fastest qualifying time, running 20.04 seconds, and Tennessee’s junior Christian Coleman produced the third fastest qualifying time, 20.21 seconds.

As for Smith, he has already qualified for the London World Championships, and is having the best season of his career. The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships is set for August 4-13, in London, England. Smith will be making his second straight appearance at the worlds, and will represent The Bahamas on a senior global team for the third straight year.

In addition to running the men’s 200m on Wednesday, Smith also led Auburn’s 4x100 and 4x400m relay squads to the finals, thereby earning three First Team All American awards in his final year of college eligibility. Bahamian coach at Auburn Henry Rolle was on the sidelines looking on, as Smith and his teammates advanced.

Smith anchored the Auburn Tigers to the fastest qualifying time in the men’s 4x100m. They won their semi-final heat in 38.47 seconds. North Carolina A&T was just a hundredth of a second slower, running 38.48 seconds, and Texas turned in the third fastest qualifying time of 38.68 seconds.

About three hours later Smith was back at it, running in the semi-finals of the men’s 4x400m with his teammates. Smith ran the third leg, helping his team to win their semi-final heat in 3:03.59, and qualifying for the final with the sixth fastest time. Texas A&M was the only team running under three minutes, qualifying for the final in 2:59.95. Alabama qualified second in 3:03.26, and Florida had the third fastest qualifying time of 3:03.38.

The Auburn Tigers will run out of lane four in the final of the men’s 4x100m and out of lane six in the final of the men’s 4x400m.

The only other Bahamian male in competition on the opening day of the NCAAs was converted long hurdler Andre Colebrook.

The Eleuthera native, a senior at Southeastern Louisiana University, was fourth in his semi-final heat, and finished 14th overall in 50.67 seconds. Just the top two runners in each heat and the next two fastest times advanced to today’s final.

Arkansas’ junior Kemar Mowatt had the fastest qualifying time of 48.64 seconds, Florida’s senior Eric Futch qualified second in 48.66 seconds, and North Carolina’s junior Kenny Selmon was the third fastest qualifier, finishing in 48.93 seconds.

Colebrook started off his athletics career as a long distance runner, moved down to the middle distances, and then trickled over to the 400m hurdles this year. He has a personal best run of 50.14 seconds that was done at the NCAA East Prelims in Lexington, Kentucky, two weekends ago.

Five of the Bahamian women at the NCAAs saw action yesterday evening, but the results of their races were unavailable up to press time.