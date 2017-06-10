Sporting venues expected to be ready for CYG 

The time is drawing near for the Bahamas to welcome over 1,000 of the world’s top junior athletes for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The games, which are set to be the largest sporting event ever held in The Bahamas, are set for July 19-23, in New Providence.

The event will be held at several venues around the island, including the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, the newly constructed Bahamas Beach Soccer Facility and the Winton Rugby Pitch.

Although there has been no official word given on the status of the venues up to this point, newly appointed Chef de mission of the Bahamas’ CYG team Darren Donaldson, said that he understands the venues are very close to being ready to host the multi sport games.

“All of the venues right now are on schedule and we’re looking forward to all of the improvements to be done,” said Donaldson. “We’re looking forward to these games where the athletes will have a chance to experience our state-of-the-art facilities.”

According to CYG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Romell Knowles, the plans for the games are on stream with the deadlines they have in place. He said that the public could expect to see a grand show come July. He added that the games would be held under the theme “Who’s next?”, with the hopes that the nation’s next big sports stars would emerge during the competition.

“An event like this, with multiple events going on at the same time, is the first of its undertaking here in The Bahamas,” he said. “We are trying to use these sports as a catalyst to motivate our inner city. We are asking our member federations to also take up programs in the inner city, where we know we have a great deal of talent. Some of the social challenges we face, we feel that sports can help us to make that turnaround we need to as a people. I’m excited to be the CEO of these games. At the conclusion of these games, we will prove that The Bahamas is indeed open for sports, and that we can host any kind of event.”

Coordinated by the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association and The Bahamas' Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the nation's first-ever international multi-sport event will see 94 medals contested across athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach volleyball and boxing.



