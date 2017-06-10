NCAA action

Four of the country’s premier female track and field athletes competed on Thursday night in the semifinal round of the 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Devynne Charlton, from Purdue, advanced to the final round of the women’s 100-meter (m) hurdles, finishing in 13.06 seconds, which was the seventh fastest time overall. Tobi Amusan, from UTEP, had the top time with 12.79 seconds. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, from Kentucky, was second in 12.84 seconds and Alaysha Johnson, Oregon, was third in 12.87 seconds.

Charlton also helped the Purde women’s 4x100m relay team book a spot in the finals. The team, which also featured Carmeisha Cox, finished seventh in 43.76 seconds.

Florida recorded the fastest semifinal time in 42.91 seconds. The University of Alabama was second in 43.08 seconds and Arkansas was third in 43.34 seconds.

Katrina Seymour, from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) qualified for the final of women’s 400m hurdles in 57.12 seconds, which was good for eighth overall. Sage Watson, from Arizona, recorded the fastest time of the day in 54.88 seconds. Anna Cockrell and Amalie Iuel, from the University of South California, finished second and third in 55.64 and 55.84 seconds respectively.

Jenae Ambrose, from Auburn, failed to advance in the women’s 200. She finished 20th overall in 23.62 seconds. Deejah Stevens, from Oregon, finished with the top time overall in 22.31 seconds. Brittany Brown, from Iowa, was second overall in 22.55 seconds, while Ariana Washington, from Oregon, and Kyra Jefferson, from Florida, both crossed the line in 22.60 seconds.

Serena Brown, from Texas A&M, earned an automatic bid into the finals of the women’s discus throw, based her placing at the NCAA West prelims two weeks ago. Dannielle Gibson, from Penn State, also earned an automatic bid to the finals in the women’s triple jump based on her performance at the East prelims.

Action at Hayward Field continues today, beginning at 3.pm., which is equivalent to 6 p.m. local time.

The women’s discus throw kicks off at 3:05p.m., the women’s 4x100 relay begins at 3:32 p.m. (6:32 p.m.), the women’s 100 hurdles are set for 4:12 p.m., and the women’s 400 hurdles are set for 4:57 p.m. (7:57 p.m.).

The final day of competition will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Last night, Auburn senior sprinter Teray Smith was in action in the men’s 4x100 finals, as well as the 100 and the 200 individual finals, however, the results of those races weren’t available up to press time.



