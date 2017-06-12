Quartet of Bahamians compete in Jamaica

A quartet of Bahamians competed in the JN Racers Grand Prix Meet at the Jamaican National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday — two of them are still looking to make the qualifying standards for the London World Championships.

The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Outdoor Championships is rapidly approaching, now less than two months away. It is set for August 4-13 at the London Stadium in London, England.

On the track on Saturday, Anthonique Strachan and Tynia Gaither both got in some work in the women’s 200 meters (m). Both have already qualified for London but are looking to fine tune themselves ahead of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Senior National Championships, which will be held June 23-24 in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

On Saturday, Strachan improved on her season’s best time, running 22.84 seconds for third. Gaither was sixth in that same race in 23.25 seconds. American Jenna Prandini took the tape, winning in 22.57 seconds. Another American, Kimberlyn Duncan, crossed the finish line in second place in 22.61 seconds. Strachan settled for third.

American Dezerea Bryant was fourth in 22.95 seconds, and Jamaican Jura Levy made it five people under 23 seconds as she crossed the finish line in 22.99 seconds for fifth. Gaither had to settle for sixth.

In the men’s and women’s triple jump events, “Superman” Leevan Sands and new national record holder Tamara Myers are still looking to qualify for the worlds.

Myers is about seven centimeters off the qualifying mark with her national record setting leap of 14.03m (46’ 0-1/2”) at the Penn Relays this year. On Saturday, she was only able to muster a best of 13.80m (45’ 3-1/2”) for second place. That jump was wind-aided.

Jamaican Shaniek Thomas-Ricketts won with a jump of 14.31m (46’ 11-1/2”), Myers was second, and Nada Eke, of Ghana, settled for third with a wind-aided leap of 13.76m (45’ 1-3/4”).

Sands finished sixth in the men’s triple jump with a best leap of 15.81m (51’ 10-1/2”). It was a 1-2 American sweep, with two-time World and Olympic champion Christian Taylor popping a best of 17.20m (56’ 5-1/4”) for the win; and Donald Scott leaping 16.78m (55’ 0-3/4”) for second. Jamaican Wilbert Walker finished third with a best jump of 16.33m (53’ 7”).

The qualifying mark for the world championships is 16.80m (55’ 1-1/2”), and Sands has a season’s best leap of 16.28m (53’ 5”).