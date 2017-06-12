Isaacs leads Lake County Captains to back-to-back wins

Bahamian professional baseball player Todd Isaacs Jr. played some of the best baseball of his career over the weekend, leading the Lake County Captains to back-to-back wins over the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

On Friday night, in a 6–5 win, Isaacs blasted a walk-off solo shot to seal the deal for the Captains. It appeared that the contest would be a pitchers’ duel with the score tied 1–1 heading into the seventh inning. However, both teams came alive offensively in the final three frames to add some excitement to the finish.

Jose Vicente had a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the score at five, but it was Isaacs who delivered in the clutch, adding to his growing record of late-game heroics.

Miguel Eladio led the way for the Captains on the offensive end, going 3-for-4 with a home-run.

Isaacs followed up Friday’s game with another solid game on Saturday in a 9–2 win for the Captains.

Unlike Friday’s game, the Captains jumped out to an early advantage and remained in control the entire game.

Gavin Collins led the way for the Captains on Saturday, scoring and driving home runs. Isaacs singled and doubled and had two RBIs in the win for Lake County.

The Captains took the lead in the first inning when Collins hit a two-run home-run. Bowling Green responded at the top of the next frame when Garrett Whitley hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

Lake County went on to score at least one run in four innings, including a four-run fourth when Isaacs hit a two-run single to help put the game away.

With the wins, the Captains moved to a 22-38 win/loss record on the year. They’ll be back in action against Bowling Green today before beginning a four-game series against Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

So far this season, Isaacs is hitting .211, with 24 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and seven home-runs. He has an on base percentage of .248 and a slugging percentage of .381.