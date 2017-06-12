Charlton leads Bahamians at NCAAs

The country’s top collegiate track and field athletes were in action over the weekend, as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships took place in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

On Friday, at the historic Hayward Field, Teray Smith helped power the Auburn men’s 4x100 meters (m) relay team to a silver medal in 38.48 seconds. The University of Houston Cougars took the gold in 38.34 seconds, and North Carolina A&T finished third behind Houston and Auburn in 38.57 seconds. Later in the day, Smith ran the second leg for Auburn’s 4x400m relay team which finished eighth in 3:12.22.

Smith also competed individually in the final of the men’s 200m. He finished seventh in 20.77 seconds. Christian Coleman, from Tennessee, won the gold in 20.25 seconds, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, from Louisiana State University (LSU), captured a silver medal in 20.29 seconds, and Jereem Richards, from Alabama, was third in 20.55 seconds.

Smith led the way for the Tigers, earning three First Team All-American honors. He wraps up his collegiate career with seven All-American honors in total, which is tied for ninth all-time in Auburn history.

In women’s action, Devynne Charlton, a redshirt junior from Purdue, finished fifth in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles in a personal best and new school record of 12.74 seconds. Her finish was 0.13 of a second better than her previous personal best and school record.

Tobi Amusan, from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), took the gold in 12.57 seconds, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, from Kentucky, crossed the line second in 12.58 seconds, and Rushelle Burton, from Texas, finished third in 12.65 seconds. Alaysha Johnson, from Oregon, finished fourth in 12.72 seconds.

Just before the 100m hurdles, Charlton and fellow Bahamian Carmiesha Cox, a senior, competed in the women’s 4x100m relay for the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue finished seventh in 43.88 seconds. Kentucky finished first in 42.51 seconds, followed by Alabama in 42.56 seconds, and Florida in 42.73 seconds.

Katrina Seymour ran in the final of the women’s 400m hurdles for East Tennessee State University (ETSU), and the senior finished eighth in 59.68 seconds. Sage Watson, from Arizona, won in 54.52 seconds; Anna Cockrell, of the University of Southern California (USC), finished second in 55.36 seconds; and Amalie luel, also from USC, was third in 55.82 seconds.

Jenae Ambrose, a sophomore at Auburn, failed to make the final in the women’s 200m. She was seventh in her semi-final heat and finished 20th overall in 23.62 seconds. Shaquania Dorsett, a sophomore at Florida State University (FSU), also failed to make the final of her event. She was fifth in her semi-final heat of the women’s 400m and 17th overall in 53.56 seconds.

Over in the field, Dannielle Gibson, from Penn State, competed in her second straight NCAA outdoor final. She finished sixth in the women’s triple jump, posting a best jump of 13.36m (43’ 10”) on her first attempt. Gibson became the first athlete from Penn State to earn First-Team All-American honors since 2004.

Texas A&M freshman Serena Brown also competed on Saturday. She scratched on all three of her attempts in the women’s discus and failed to advance to the final round of competition.