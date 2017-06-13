Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

BTC congratulates Miller-Uibo on world record feat

  • BTC endorsed athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo is now preparing for the BAAA Senior National Championships and the ensuing London World Championships. She was recently congratulated on her world record run in the women’s 200m straight at the Adidas Boost Boston Games. Shown from left to right are BTC Chief Executive Officer Leon Williams and Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo. BTC


Published: Jun 13, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Olympic champion in the women’s 400 meters (m) Shaunae Miller-Uibo is on an unbelievable pace this season. Coming off her recent dominance in the women’s 200m straight at the Adidas Boost Boston Games, the BTC endorsed athlete is now preparing for her run in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Senior National Championships, and the ensuing London World Championships.

The senior nationals is set for June 23-24 in Freeport, Grand Bahama, and the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Outdoor Championships will be held August 4-13, in London, England.

Miller-Uibo created the high point of the Adidas Boost Boston Games, clocking a 200m straight world record of 21.76 seconds.

Participating in her first-ever street athletics meet, Miller-Uibo was in a class by herself. She blasted the former world record of 22.55 seconds by almost a full second. American Allyson Felix set the previous world record in Manchester, England, in 2010.

Miller-Uibo is the national record holder in the regular women’s 200m and the 300m indoors.

“Shaunae has been with us as an endorsed athlete for four years now and she has never failed to astound us. We are extremely proud of her accomplishments and we want to encourage her to continue to soar higher. With BTC, the possibilities are limitless,” said BTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leon Williams.

Miller-Uibo has been a part of the BTC family since 2013 and the company wishes to congratulate her on yet another triumphant victory.

BTC is the first quad play provider in The Bahamas and offers a full suite of landline, internet, mobile and television services, allowing customers to stay connected throughout The Bahamas. The company is deeply rooted in community projects and supports a wide range of culture, youth, education and sporting initiatives such as Junkanoo, the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, the IAAF/BTC World Relays and CARIFTA.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 


  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links