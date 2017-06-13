BTC congratulates Miller-Uibo on world record feat

Olympic champion in the women’s 400 meters (m) Shaunae Miller-Uibo is on an unbelievable pace this season. Coming off her recent dominance in the women’s 200m straight at the Adidas Boost Boston Games, the BTC endorsed athlete is now preparing for her run in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Senior National Championships, and the ensuing London World Championships.

The senior nationals is set for June 23-24 in Freeport, Grand Bahama, and the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Outdoor Championships will be held August 4-13, in London, England.

Miller-Uibo created the high point of the Adidas Boost Boston Games, clocking a 200m straight world record of 21.76 seconds.

Participating in her first-ever street athletics meet, Miller-Uibo was in a class by herself. She blasted the former world record of 22.55 seconds by almost a full second. American Allyson Felix set the previous world record in Manchester, England, in 2010.

Miller-Uibo is the national record holder in the regular women’s 200m and the 300m indoors.

“Shaunae has been with us as an endorsed athlete for four years now and she has never failed to astound us. We are extremely proud of her accomplishments and we want to encourage her to continue to soar higher. With BTC, the possibilities are limitless,” said BTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leon Williams.

Miller-Uibo has been a part of the BTC family since 2013 and the company wishes to congratulate her on yet another triumphant victory.

