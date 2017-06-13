Scotiabank sponsors Duke of Edinburgh Cup Semi-Finals

In keeping with Scotiabank’s commitment to the future leaders within the community, the bank is proud to announce its bronze sponsorship of the 17th Annual Duke of Edinburgh Cup Semi-Finals for another year.

“Scotiabank has sponsored this charity golf tournament for years. The Governor General’s Youth Award Program, which benefits from the tourney, is one of those awesome organizations committed to helping young people reach their full potential and deserves our full support,” said Maxine Seymour, manager of sponsorships and philanthropy at Scotiabank Bahamas Ltd.

Greg Walker, regional director, Fiduciary Investment Services at Scotia Wealth Management; Leroy Dames, Cable Beach branch manager; Sherman Armbrister, manager at Scotiabank’s Paradise Island branch; and Drexel Smith of the Corporate & Commercial Banking Center, Scotiabank, are all preparing to play in the charity tournament which is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island.

Dames represented The Bahamas at the Duke of Edinburgh Cup Final in London, in 2012.

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup Golf Tournament is a yearly pre-qualifier for the worldwide Duke of Edinburgh Cup World Finals held in England. International winners will travel to the United Kingdom to participate in this prestigious golf finals being held October this year. They will compete against other world event finalists at top class clubs near Windsor, England. Winners will also attend a presentation dinner at Windsor Castle in the presence of a member of the Royal Family. The Duke of Edinburgh Cup in The Bahamas benefits the Governor-General’s Youth Award, which has over 1,000 young Bahamians participating in meaningful leisure activities.