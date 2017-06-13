Dwight Coleby commits to WKU

After weeks of deciding where to play for his final season of collegiate eligibility, 6’9” forward Dwight Coleby committed to Western Kentucky University (WKU) over the weekend. Coleby will be eligible for the WKU Hilltoppers immediately following this season.

ESPN’s John Goodman revealed last week that the Hilltoppers were considered as the favorite to land Coleby. The other schools that were in the race up to the last minute were Louisiana Monroe, Stephen F. Austin and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“As we continue to look to add veteran leadership, we’re very excited to have Dwight join our program and family,” WKU Head Coach Rick Stansbury said in a release. “He brings invaluable experience to our frontcourt where it is much-needed following his two years at Ole Miss and his year playing at Kansas.”

As a result of Coleby selecting to go to Western Kentucky, he’ll have a chance to return home to play in November when WKU participates in the Battle 4 Atlantis Classic at Atlantis on Paradise Island.

Coleby graduated from Kansas in May after spending two seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks. He sat out the 2015-16 season by rule and used that season as his redshirt year.

Despite going to Kansas with lofty expectations, Coleby's time there wasn't nearly what he had hoped it would be. Last season, he averaged just 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Coleby elected to leave Kansas to bolster his numbers in an effort to put him in a better position to continue to play basketball as a professional athlete.

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self said that both he and Coleby concluded that transferring would be in his best interest.

“Dwight and I have talked about a lot of things. The one thing he wanted to do is get through the semester and kind of let it all play out, kind of take his time in making a decision whether he was going to return or not,” said Self. “I certainly respect the fact he’s worked so hard to graduate. He does deserve the opportunity to go somewhere and have a huge impact if that’s what he wants to do.”

Coleby had his best collegiate season as a sophomore at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). He averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Ole Miss Rebels that season.

In high school, as one of the top-ranked players in the state of Mississippi in 2013, Coleby averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists for The Piney Woods School in Piney Woods, Mississippi, USA.