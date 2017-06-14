Date:
Sandals outfits the Rams flag football team

  • The Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort has provided the official uniform for the Rams flag football team. The team practices at Fort Charlotte, and plays regular season games in the Bahamas Flag Football League at the Winton Rugby Field. SANDALS ROYAL BAHAMIAN RESORT


Published: Jun 14, 2017

The Rams flag football team continues to shine in its new Sandals Royal Bahamian uniform as they go into the playoffs.

Rams Football, one of the community based organizations that has partnered with Sandals, focuses on youth development through sports and has been developing young athletes through flag football over the past six years.

Team Captain Tarran Taylor said: “Our flag football club has become a real family and it’s a real push for us when companies like Sandals assists us with our growth and development.”

Over the years, the Rams have made it possible for five students to go to American high schools to play football, and six students to universities in both the United States and Canada to play football, all on scholarships.

Gary Williams, General Manager for Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, said: “It was our absolute pleasure to assist the young gentlemen with brand new uniforms. We’re proud to be involved in any youth-based organization, especially ones aimed at lifting up grassroots young men and women.”

The Rams practices at the Fort Charlotte field. They play in the Bahamas Flag Football League (BFFL) which stages its regular season games at the Winton Rugby Field.

 

