‘Peace on Da Streets’ classic set for mid-July

The 22nd Annual Peace on Da Streets Basketball Classic, which is powered by Aliv this year, will be held from July 10-15, on the recently constructed basketball court at The Hope Community Center. The popular basketball extravaganza will be staged by the organization Youth Against Violence.

“Our organization is committed to the continued fight against crime and violence in our country,” said Minister Carlos Reid in a press release. “We are committed to providing positive alternatives and solutions to help our young people discover their individual identities and turn from crime and violence. If we are ever going to have a better and stronger Bahamas, then every law abiding and sensible thinking citizen of The Bahamas must step to the plate and contribute their time, talents and resources. We cannot and must not, depend on the government, the police force, churches or any other organization, to solve our community issues. The truth of the matter is that is each of our responsibility. Our organization has been and will continue to be in the trenches rescuing our youth from these anti-social dilemmas.”

In years past, the games were played at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, but this year, all of the games will be played at The Hope Community Center. The classic will tip off on Monday July 10, starting at 5 p.m. and play will continue until that Saturday. The classic’s ‘Family Night’, inclusive of all of the championship games, the Sunshine Auto Three-Point Shoot-Out, the Rubis Slam Dunk Contest and the crowd-pleasing ‘Pastors vs. Politicians’ showdown will be held that Saturday. The five divisions being contested this year are the Jamaica Bahama

13-and-under division, the Negril Café 16-and-under division, the Sol Bahamas 19-and-under division, the Sky Bahamas church division, and the Vitamalt open division.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come out,” said Reid. “The pastors and politicians showdown will feature a new breed of politicians this year, and that should create some excitement. Maybe they (the politicians) can get a win this time with all of the youth they have. This night will feature lots and lots of prizes and giveaways.

“The Rubis Slam Dunk Contest continues to grow each year. Last year’s champion “Werm” out of Ft. Lauderdale, has already consented to come back to defend his crown and compete for a cash prize of $1000. The Sunshine Auto Three-Point Shootout has become a crowd pleaser and it gives persons who do not play in the actual tournament, an opportunity to participate. Reach Out Ministries, out of Freeport, will also be back to defend their titles in the 16-and-under and the 19-and-under divisions. We also expect another team out of Freeport as well.”

Reid said that they are also anticipating that a number of Bahamian collegians will suit up and get in some summer work.

“This event has become an elite basketball tournament in The Bahamas,” said Reid. “Our classic has become the most highly anticipated summer event in New Providence and over the past several years we have attracted some college coaches from the United States, who come with the hopes of offering scholarships to some of our young players. We would like to thank the public for supporting us over the years and we humbly ask for your support this year. We would also like to thank our sponsors, for without whom this event would not be possible.”

