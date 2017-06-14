Mixed relay added to the Olympics

The mixed relay has garnered a lot of excitement locally, and that could realistically increase ten-fold, as the event is one of the newest additions to the Olympic calendar.

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed that 15 new events will be added to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - most in an attempt to promote gender equality and universality of sport across the globe as a part of the Olympic Movement.

One of those events is the mixed 4x400 meters (m) relay that got its breakthrough on the senior side right here in The Bahamas at the third edition of the world relays. The host nation, featuring the world leader at the time in Steven Gardiner, and the Olympic Champion in Shaunae Miller-Uibo, cruised to the gold medal in 3:14.42. The United States was second in 3:17.29.

In addition to the mixed relay in athletics, IOC officials also voted to include a mixed-gender 4x100m medley relay in swimming and the triathlon, as well as mixed team events in archery, fencing and judo. There will also be a mixed doubles table tennis competition, and other new events include BMX freestyle and three-on-three basketball.

It is hoped that women's participation will be a record high 48.9 percent, and the changes could mean that Tokyo 2020 is set to be the most gender balanced Olympic Games in the history of the Olympics in terms of both athletes and events. The IOC previously authorized five more sports for Tokyo 2020 - baseball, softball, surfing, sports climbing and skateboarding - to boost the total to 33. The dates for the 2020 Tokyo Games are already set - July 24 to August 9, 2020, in the Japanese capital.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The fascinating new events that we approved, together with the five new sports that were added to the Tokyo 2020 program, represent a step-change in the Olympic program. I am delighted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be more youthful, more urban and will include more women.”

Among Bahamians, the fanfare for now is certainly about the mixed 4x400m relay in athletics, particularly given the gold medal run at the world relays in April. The Bahamas won the event’s first gold at a senior global meet. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) welcomed the mixed 4x400m relay but warned against overloading athletes with extra heats and finals - a real possibility given the reduction in athlete quota for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Lord Coe said: “While we applaud the IOC’s stance on gender equality in all sports, reducing the quota will inevitably have an impact on our joint goals of universality.”

The changes could mean that a record 48.9 percent of the competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics could be women, up from 46.1 percent at 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The IOC is actually aspiring to balance the ratio off at 50:50.







