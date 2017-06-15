IBA Bahamas set to host ‘Super 60 Showcase’ and summer skills camp

International Basketball Academy (IBA) Bahamas founder and Head Coach Denycko Bowles is set to host the fourth edition of his elite skills camp this month.

The three-week program is geared toward boys and girls, ages 5-18, and runs from June 26-July 14, at the Bahamas Academy Gymnasium on Wulff Road.

The camp will focus on offensive and defensive fundamentals, advanced ball handling, footwork and conditioning. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“Camp is three weeks, so we are looking to continue to work intensely with a lot of kids, especially those from the Super 60 Showdown, and build upon their skills and development,” said Bowles. “It allows me to work personally with kids and to help them mature, be a guide to them and mentor them in a positive and conducive environment during the busy summer months.. Also, with the camp, the environment will be conducive to personal growth. It will hopefully help eradicate the potential crime element as well.”

The camp is the final event of a busy month for IBA Bahamas, as they are set to host the 2017 ‘Super 60 Showdown/Hot 100 Bahamas Showcase’ this weekend at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. Friday’s opening session will run from 4-8 p.m., followed by two 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

The Super 60 Showcase is geared toward the top high school senior boys and girls basketball players in the country, while the Hot 100, which will run congruent with Super 60, is for the top junior boys and girls.

“These events are being put on to provide more exposure for the kids,” Bowles said. “It affords them an even greater platform to shine and showcase their skills.”

IBA Bahamas will team up with GetMeRecruited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lamont Taylor once again to put on this year’s edition of the showcase. GetMeRecruited is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company whose goal is to connect high school players and college coaches.

"We're looking to build a bridge between America and The Bahamas because there is so much talent here. The athleticism here is a step above what we've normally seen,” said Taylor. “The athleticism in these videos and in these games is well above what we're used to. If no one sees them they don't have a chance to offer them scholarships and get them to the states. We want to provide a platform where these kids can showcase their skills, get coaches looking at them and provide opportunities.”

Those seeking further information on registration for either the showcase or the camp are asked to contact IBA Bahamas at the website www.ibabahamas242.com, or contact Coach Bowles personally at telephone number (242) 466-0049.