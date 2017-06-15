Charlton again named Purdue Female Athlete of the Year

The awards continue to roll in for Purdue redshirt junior sprint-hurdler Devynne Charlton. Less than a week after receiving National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) All-American honors for her performances at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Charlton was named as Purdue’s Female Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

This season, Charlton won five Big Ten titles and earned three First-Team All American honors. Up to this point, the Bahamian speedster has won eight Big Ten titles, set school records in the 100 meters (m) dash and 100m hurdles outdoors, the 60m and 60m hurdles indoors, and is a six-time All American. She has two medals in the 60m hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships in her career — a silver and a bronze.

During the indoor season, Charlton was named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year and Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championships. She scored eight of the team’s 12 points to lead the women’s team to a 14th place finish at the NCAAs, the second-highest placing in program history.

Charlton was one of the key factors behind the Purdue Boilermakers earning their highest in-season ranking in program history indoors (12th).

This season, Charlton broke the school record in the 60m (7.26 seconds) and 60m hurdles (7.93 seconds) indoors, the 100m (11.31 seconds) and 100m hurdles (12.74 seconds) outdoors, and as a member of the shuttle hurdle relay team (53.85 seconds).

At the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Charlton finished fifth in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles in a personal best and a new school record of 12.74 seconds. Her finish was 0.13 of a second better than her previous personal best and school record. Just before the 100m hurdles, Charlton and fellow Bahamian Carmiesha Cox, a senior, competed in the women’s 4x100m relay for the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue finished seventh in 43.88 seconds. Kentucky finished first in 42.51 seconds, followed by Alabama in 42.56 seconds, and Florida in 42.73 seconds.

At the outdoor championships, Charlton scored four of the team’s 10 points to lead the team to a 21st place finish overall, the fifth highest in program history.

Over the course of the season, Charlton was twice named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week, one indoor and the other outdoors.

Charlton is the first woman to earn Purdue Athlete of the Year honors twice in her career since golfer Maria Hernandez was the back-to-back winner in 2008 and 2009. Charlton is the third track woman in school history to be named Female Athlete of the Year twice in her career and the first since Corissa Yasen in 1995 and 1996. Jamie McNeair was honored in 1989 and 1990.