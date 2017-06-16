Charlton voted as Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Devynne Charlton completed the Big Ten major award sweep, the conference office announced Wednesday. Charlton was voted the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year for the outdoor season by the conference coaches, which gives her the award indoors and outdoors, as well as the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championships for the indoor and outdoor seasons this year.

Charlton won three Big Ten event titles, as well as the team title, earned two first team All-America honors and scored 4.5 of the team’s 10 points at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Outdoor Championships to help the women finish 21st in the country during her redshirt junior season. She scored 26.5 of Purdue's 133 points to lead the team to its first outdoor Big Ten title since 1999. The Bahamian hurdler wrapped up her season by setting the school record in the 100 meters (m) hurdles at the NCAA Championships after running 12.74 seconds to finish fifth. She also set the 100m dash program record, which came at the Big Ten Championships in her gold medal performance. She was also a member of the 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay school record team. The record came at the Drake Relays.

Earlier this week, Charlton was named Purdue Athletics’ Female Athlete of the Year for the second time in her career. Last week, she was named the Great Lakes Region’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

Charlton has achieved feats that no woman in school history ever has before. She is the first strictly track athlete to win the Big Ten Women’s Athlete of the Year award outdoors. The Purdue Boilermakers have four athlete of the year awards prior to this one, but all by field athletes, most recently Dani Bunch in 2014. Charlton is the first, first team All-American in the 100m hurdles in program history. Her first team All-America honor in the 4x100m relay is the second of her career, as she is a member of the only two 400m relays teams to achieve first team All-America status. Her Big Ten title in the 100m dash is the first by a Boilermaker since 1982, aside from her own victory at the conference meet in 2015. Her 100m hurdles title is the first by a Boilermaker since 1985. Charlton is also a member of two of the three Big Ten champion 4x100m relay teams, with the only one missing her coming last year when she was out with an injury.

Charlton is the fourth woman in conference history to sweep the indoor and outdoor Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year and Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championships indoors and outdoors in the same year since the award split for track and field designations in 2007. Charlton is the first woman in school history to win multiple individual Big Ten titles indoors and outdoors in the same year, and one of just two women in Purdue lore to win multiple event conference titles indoors and outdoors in the same year.

Charlton’s incredible year, indoors and outdoors, featured five Big Ten event titles (60m, 60m hurdles, 100m dash, 100m hurdles and 4x100m relay), the outdoor team title and four All-America honors, including three first team nods. A senior indoors, Charlton finished runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60m hurdles and claimed conference crowns in the hurdles and 60m dash. She added a silver medal performance in the 200m at indoor Big Tens to bring her meet total to 28 of Purdue's 94 points, where the Boilermakers finished second as a team. She earned first team All-America honors with her second place finish in the 60m hurdles, with a Bahamian national record time, and was a second team All-American in the 60m after placing 16th.

During the year, Charlton broke the school record in the 60m hurdles (7.93 seconds), 60m (7.26 seconds), 100m dash (11.31 seconds), 100m hurdles (12.74 seconds) and as a member of the shuttle hurdle relay team (53.85 seconds). She also ran the No. 2 time in school history in the indoor 200m (23.53 seconds). She was twice named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week, with one indoors and one outdoors. At the Drake Relays, she competed in the Rio de Janeiro Rematch 100m hurdles race and finished ahead of three Olympic finalists, including the bronze medalist.

Charlton was one of the main reasons the women earned their highest in-season rankings in program history, 12th indoors, and 14th outdoors. She scored eight of the team’s 12 points at the NCAA Indoor Championships to lead the women’s team to a 14th place finish, the second highest in program history.

With one outdoor season remaining, Charlton is an eight-time All-American, including six first-team honors in her career. She has won eight Big Ten titles, three Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championship awards, two Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year honors and a Great Lakes Track Athlete of the Year. She has scored 121.75 points at Big Ten meets and 21.25 points at NCAA Championships. Charlton is a four-time first team All-Big Ten selection and once a second teamer.

Also, Charlton has qualified for the London World Championships. She is one of eight Bahamian athletes to do so in the individual events. The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Outdoor Championships is set for August 4-13, in London, England.

