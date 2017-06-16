Jones on pace to break rebounds record in the WNBA

Less than two months ago, Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones faced anxiety about being thrust into the team’s starting line-up to begin the 2016-17 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season.

She took the place of veteran post player Chiney Ogwumike, who is out for the entire season nursing a knee injury.

Fast-forward to today and Jones has already superseded most of the expectations the Sun front office and Head Coach Curt Miller had in place for her. Jones, 23, has already registered five double-doubles for the year. She is on pace to break the league’s rebounding record, averaging 12.7 rebounds through the first eight games. She could possibly finish the season with 435 rebounds. Tina Charles has the WNBA record of 398 as a Sun rookie in 2010, a season in which she averaged 11.7.

"It's been great," Miller said. "I thought she could have a breakout year, but she's playing with confidence that's been carried over from her season overseas. It wasn't by fluke that she led the nation in rebounding as a senior at George Washington. She has a great knack for the ball, great timing and hands. She's incredibly long and I think it can get even better.”

Jones, an alumnus of George Washington University, came up with another huge performance on Wednesday against Charles and the New York Liberty. She poured in 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field and also pulled down 12 rebounds in a 96-76 win for the Sun.

"I'm just trying to be proactive,” Jones said. “I didn't realize the rebounding would be history-making. All of my life I've been a rebounder. It's just something that I do. I just chalk it up to doing what I'm supposed to do to help the team.”

In Chicago, Illinois, on May 28, Jones became just the 13th player in WNBA history to have a 20-20 game. She scored 23 points and had 21 rebounds against the Chicago Sky. Jones also joined Charles and Sylvia Fowles as the only players in league history to have multiple 20-rebound games in the same season.

Although Jones has been great for the Sun so far this season, she may have to step it up even more on the offensive end, as teammates Morgan Tuck, Lynetta Kizer and Shekinna Stricklen will all be out for the forseeable future with injuries.

Along with the 12.7 rebounds, Jones is averaging 15 points, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists per game.