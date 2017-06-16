Chisholm moves up to No. 3 on Diamondbacks’ prospect list

Bahamian professional baseball player Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm continues to climb up the Arizona Diamondbacks’ prospect list. For the first time since he joined the team in 2015, he’s ranked as one of the Diamondbacks’ top three minor league prospects.

Chisholm, 19, checked in at No. 3 on the Diamondbacks’ 2017 list, which was released to the public yesterday. Only pitcher Anthony Panda and second baseman Domingo Leyba were ranked ahead of the speedy Bahamian shortstop.

When Chisholm signed with the team in 2015 he was ranked as the 25th best prospect. He moved up to No. 6 last year and was listed as the fifth best prospect by the end of the season. Chisholm received an overall scouting grade of 50.

“Chisholm makes hard contact consistently from the left side of the plate and has some loft in his swing. That can be dangerous, as the organization does not want him to focus on power, believing it will come naturally as he develops,” said the release on Chisholm’s progress up to this point. “He does need to refine his pitch recognition and strike zone discipline, which will make him an even more effective hitter. He has all the tools to stick at shortstop long-term, with great hands and enough arm and range to perform well defensively.”

Chisholm remained high on the Diamondbacks’ list despite being sidelined with a “bucket-handle” tear of his meniscus, which is considered to be a bit more severe than a typical tear. According to the team, Chisholm could have played through the injury; however, the club didn’t see the need to take the risk of having him sustain further damage to the knee.

“This is a very simple procedure in that, yeah, we were going to lose a few months, but we weren’t going to risk anything further,” said Diamondbacks’ General Manager Mike Hazen.

Chisholm was widely regarded in the organization as the best position prospect entering the year. He got off to a slow start this season with Low-A Kane County, hitting .248 with a .683 OPS (on-base plus slugging), though he had been hitting better just prior to the injury.