C.C. Sweeting brought into the CYG family

In continuing with its adopt-a-school program ahead of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), members of the Local Organizing Committee of that event (LOC) stepped into the “Land of the Cobras” yesterday, and their presence was warmly received.

Among the C.C. Sweeting Cobras resides one of the most talented junior athletes in the country in the person of Denvaughn Whymns, and the Valedictorian Representative at the inaugural Bahamas High School Diploma Graduation Ceremony Shantinique Miller. Athletically, C.C. Sweeting is one of the more storied high school institutions in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. It’s the Cobras that won the first six editions of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) National High School Championships, and five Hugh Campbell basketball titles.

The Cobras are competitive each year over a cross-section of sports, making the school an ideal choice for the promotional aspect of the Commonwealth Youth Games. In total, about 130 athletes are expected to represent The Bahamas in the CYG Bahamas 2017, which is set for July 19-23 on New Providence. A total of nine sporting disciplines will be contested over the course of the five days of competition — athletics, aquatics (swimming), tennis, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, beach soccer and beach volleyball. The age of the athletes will range from 14-18 years.

“When we decided to look at the schools that would impact the Commonwealth Youth Games’ presence in The Bahamas, we wanted to take a close look at the neighboring schools of the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre. Given C.C. Sweeting’s legacy in sports, we thought that it would have been a wonderful gesture to afford them an opportunity to be an integral part of the promotion of the Commonwealth Youth Games,” said LOC Deputy Managing Director Drumeco Archer. “When you look at an athlete like Denvaughn Whymns, he is a standout at the junior level, both nationally and internationally. We wanted him to be showcased as one of the great talents of The Bahamas.

“The reception of the kids so far has been simply amazing. We see that there are a number of kids wanting to come out and be a part of this promotion and this experience. This being the summer months, we have an opportunity to capture most, if not all, of the summer programs and bring them into the grand picture of the Commonwealth Youth Games. This is going to be one of those events that will forever be entrenched in the minds of young people all over the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

C.C. Sweeting is the third school to be targeted in the LOC’s ambassadorship program for the CYG Bahamas 2017, joining St. Augustine’s College (SAC) and C.V. Bethel Senior High School. The same process is underway with high schools throughout the entire 71-member Commonwealth of Nations. The LOC is seeking to bring the young people of 71 countries together through social media, ahead of the mega event which is set to be the largest multi-sport event in the history of The Bahamas. It will also be the first Commonwealth Games event to be held in the Caribbean in 51 years (the only other time being the British Empire and Commonwealth Games of 1966 in Kingston, Jamaica).

“This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we want to do,” said Archer. “In this vicinity, we also intend to go to the Government High School, Yellow Elder Primary and T.A. Thompson. We are targeting those schools first because they are a part of the community of the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre. We will then widen our circle and have similar engagements throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. It’s a Herculean task, but there is much to be spread and we want the people of The Bahamas to know about this great event.”

Members of the various high schools selected will act as liaisons and team attachés of member nations of the Commonwealth. Each school in the program will be required to engage 10 of its students and up to three faculty members to assist as volunteers, providing services for the country that the school is assigned to. The students will also participate in the opening and closing ceremonies, by acting as the flag bearer for the assigned Commonwealth country.

Overall, approximately 1,000 young athletes, from 71 member countries are expected to take part in the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games here in The Bahamas.

Team Bahamas is set to be ratified sometime next week, following the completion of the BAAA Junior National Championships this weekend at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.







