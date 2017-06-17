Seymour named USTFCCA All-American

Eastern Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s track and field senior Katrina Seymour closed out her final season of collegiate eligibility on a high note this season, setting a new Bahamian national record in the 400-meter (m) hurdles and making her first appearance at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

For her efforts, she earned first team All-American honors in the 400m hurdles by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday.

Seymour made it to the finals of the women’s 400 hurdles at last Saturday’s championships in Eugene, Oregon. She finished fifth overall in 59.68 seconds.

“It is a big accomplishment and something that I have been working hard toward the entire season,” Seymour said of her NCAA finals appearance.

Seymour finished third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles quarterfinal in a national record time of 56.32 seconds, and was fourth overall at the NCAA East Regionals in Lexington, Kentucky, thereby earning a spot in the semi-finals in Eugene.

“When I completed the race, it didn’t set in that I broke the record. I just really wanted to win the race and run a fast time,” said Seymour of her record-breaking performance. “I was really excited and happy because that was one of my goals that I was working toward. I am happy that I got the record.”

The fact that Seymour was able to have the kind of season that she had is especially impressive because she had to overcome a plethora of injuries over the past two years, including a season-ending injury last season which required months of rehab. She suffered a fractured knee and bone bruise. Also, last Christmas, Seymour suffered a broken toe while training at home.

During the outdoor season, Seymour broke the ETSU 400m record four times. She also claimed four event victories and 13 top ten finishes during the outdoor season.

During the indoor season, Seymour shined at the Southern Conference Championships, earning titles in the 60m, 200m, 400m, and 4x400m relay and registered 11 top 10 finishes.

Seymour becomes the first ETSU female individual track and field athlete to earn All-American honors since Heidi Dahl did so in the 1,500m back in 2009. It’s the second straight year that an ETSU track and field athlete has been named an USTFCCA All-American.



