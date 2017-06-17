Judo warrior

Continuing with their mandate to raise the level of awareness of the sport of Judo locally, the Bahamas Judo Federation (BJF) is sending Bahamian international champion Cynthia Rahming to compete in the Cancun Grand Prix.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) certified tournament begins today in Cancun, Mexico, and will run until Monday.

Rahming, who also serves as a BJF junior coach, heads into the competition with the hopes of raising her world ranking ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She’s currently ranked at No.190 and needs to get within the top 20 to have a shot at making the 2020 Olympics.

Rahming will be coached by 2003 World champion and three-time Olympic bronze medalist Amarilis Savon.

"I am confident that my game has improved since I last competed, which was a year ago,” said Rahming. "I took some time off to develop the girls' CARIFTA team. And now it's back on the circuit for me. It will be a long climb, but with my federation and coaches behind me I know that I can do it. I am grateful to God for this opportunity."

CARIFTA champion Taryn Butler, who will be attending the international training camp, will also accompany her. The trip will mark Butler’s first time taking on international competition. Following the camp, she plans to join Rahming on the Judo circuit.

“I’m nervous but excited,” she said. “Both Cynthia and I have trained hard for the honor to compete against the best in the world.”

Rahming was a member of the BJF team that won four medals at the 2016 Ocean State International in Providence, Rhode Island. At the international tournament, Rahming defeated Nicole Stout, who was ranked No.4 in the United States at the time, in the gold medal match.

In 2015, Rahming won gold at the Juan Carlos Vargas and Yanira Vigil International Cup in El Salvador, where she defeated black belt opponents from El Salvador and Ecuador.

As a coach, she played a key role in The Bahamas winning this year’s CARIFTA Judo championships at home. Team Bahamas finished more than 200 points ahead of second place finisher Trinidad and Tobago, and tallied a total of 38 medals over the course of the competition-11 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze.



