IBA Bahamas and Get Me Recruited host 2017 Super 60 showcase

One of the country’s newest prospect showcases continues to develop and gain traction amongst local players and coaches.

International Basketball Academy (IBA) Bahamas and Get Me Recruited (GMR) hosted the 2017 “Super 60 Showdown Bahamas” over the weekend at Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium. More than double the number of athletes that competed in last year’s showcase turned out for this year’s event that featured a new component, the Hot 100 showcase, which features the top junior boys and girls.

IBA Bahamas Director Denycko Bowles, who also serves as the head coach of the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins, said that he was pleased to see the number of athletes that came out and participated over the course of the three-day event.

“Between last year and this year, it’s been a drastic growth in the amount of kids that came out for the camp,” said Bowles. “We extended the invitation to all of the schools, not only here on the island, but to the Family Islands as well. Over the past three days, the kids have learned a lot. As coaches we are very pleased with their performance, and hopefully one or two of these kids can get some opportunities to further their education through this program. It’s very important that we include junior boys and girls, because they’re often left out. We need more events like this to develop our players at a young age, so when they get older and coaches come to take a look at them, all of the ground work will already be laid.”

GMR CEO Lamont Taylor said that he continues to enjoy the experience of coming to The Bahamas and working with the local talent to help them take their skills to the next level.

Get Me Recruited is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company whose goal is to connect high school players and college coaches

“I’m glad this year’s showcase included the juniors, because that’s the most important group to try and reach,” he said. “Most of the time, kids develop a lot of bad habits on the court by senior year, so you want to break them early, get them training the right way early, so by the time they are seniors they’ll already know what’s expected of them.

“These kids have the athleticism, but they don’t have the skills. In the United States, kids begin working on their skills from about seven or eight years old, so they’re already behind. These guys have the tools, and from what I have seen, there are definitely some kids that can be molded and can benefit a program in the future.”

This year’s showcase featured players from junior high to post grad unattached. It featured three days of scrimmages, drills and networking with coaches and scouts from high schools and colleges in the United States.



