Junior athletes compete at BAAA national championships

The country’s top junior track and field athletes went head-to-head over the weekend for the right to be called number one in their respective events.

Hundreds of athletes gathered at the original Thomas A. Robinson stadium to take part in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Junior National Championships. In addition to battling for national championships, the athletes also looked to qualify to compete at both the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Youth Championships, set for July 12–15 in Nairobi, Kenya, and the Commonwealth Youth Games, which are set for July 19–23 on New Providence.

On Friday, the finals of the 200 meters (m), 400m hurdles, 300m and 110m hurdles were contested on the track, while the pole vault, shot put, triple jump, high jump and long jump were contested on the field.

On the track, Renee Brown won the under 20 women’s 200m dash in 25.10 seconds. Antonishka Deveaux was second in 25.32 seconds and Denisha Cartwright was third in 25.96 seconds.

Holland Martin won the under 20 men’s 200 in 21.83 seconds. Michael Stuart was second in 22.10 seconds and Michael Gomez crossed the finish line third in 22.46 seconds.

Max Azor won the under 18 boys’ 200 in 21.37 seconds, Doneisha Anderson took the under 18 girls’ 200 in 24.65 seconds, Matthew Thompson won the under 18 boys’ 400 hurdles in 54.04 seconds, Kimona Wilson won the under 20 women’s 400 hurdles in 1:07.21, and Akila Lightbourne won the under 20 women’s 3,000m run in 12:33.63 seconds.

Over on the field, Daejha Moss won the under 20 women’s high jump with a leap of 1.65m (5’ 4 ¾”); Kyle Alcine took the under 20 men’s high jump with a completion of 2.15m (7’ 5/8”); Tamar Greene won the under 20 men’s triple jump with a leap of 15.01m (49’ 3”); Serena Brown won the under 20 women’s discus throw with a toss of 53.52m (175’ 7”); and Dachye Stubbs captured gold in the under 18 girls’ shot put with a toss of 12.00m (39’ 4 ½”).

Saturday featured the finals of the 100m and 800m on the track.

Renee Brown won the under 20 women’s 100m dash in 12.33 seconds. Kristen Clarke was second in 12.52 seconds and Antonishka Deveaux was third in 12.59 seconds. Karon Bain won the under 20 men’s 100m dash in 10.78 seconds; Karon Dean was second in 10.86 seconds; and Perez Knowles in 11.13 seconds. Joel Johnson won the under 18 boys’ 100 in 10.71 seconds, and Destiny Huyler won gold in the under 18 girls’ 100 in 12.55 seconds.

Breanna Pratt won the under 20 women’s 800m in 2:29.13, Alyson Taylor won the under 18 girls’ 800m in 2:29.18 and Tyrell Simms won the under 18 boys’ 800m in 1:58.28.



