Gardiner continues to impress

Bahamian national record holder in the men’s 400 meters (m) Steven Gardiner continues to build on his hot start to the 2017 athletics season.

Gardiner went under 45 seconds for the third time this season on Saturday, winning the International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League Stockholm meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

Running out of lane four, Gardiner took control of the race from the start. Baboloki Thebe, from Botswana, challenged Gardiner at the 200 mark, but Gardiner managed to hold him off, winning in 44.58 seconds. With the win, Gardiner earned eight Diamond League points and now has 16 points in total. He’s now six points behind Thebe, who leads the Diamond League title race with 22 total points.

Thebe crossed the finish line in second place in 44.99 seconds and Kevin Borlee, from Germany, held off Luka Janezic, from Slovenia, for third, finishing in a season’s best time of 45.47 seconds. Janezic finished the race in 45.56 seconds.

“I thought my performance was really good,” said Gardiner following the race. “It was a bit windy on the backstretch, but overall I ran a good race. My plan for the rest of the season is to stay healthy and go for the league title.”

Gardiner will return home this week to compete in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Association (BAAA) Senior National Championships, which are set for Friday and Saturday in Grand Bahama.

Although he’s already ran an IAAF World Championship qualifying time twice this season, he’ll look to officially qualify in Freeport and defend his national title.

The 16th IAAF World Championships are set for August 4-13, in London, England.

Last month, Gardiner ran a sub-45 second race in the Diamond League opener in Doha, Qatar, beating out American Lashawn Merritt for the second time in his career.

He won the race in 44.60 seconds. Merritt crossed the line second in a season’s best time of 44.78 seconds, and American Tony McQuay finished third in a season’s best time of 44.92 seconds.

Almost a month before the race in Doha, Gardiner set a new national record of 44.26 seconds at the Grenada Invitational in St. George’s, Grenada.



