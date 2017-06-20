Govt looking to put larger emphasis on sports development

During his contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday, recently appointed Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard, said he and his officers plan to change the direction of the government’s focus from hosting large-scale events to developing feeder systems for athletic development.

“We plan to focus on building up the local sporting culture. We plan to be outreach minded, and will use traditional and nontraditional means to reach out to the youth,” said Pintard. “We plan to actively go out to identify talented athletes from every section of the country.”

For the last few years, The Bahamas has focused its energy on hosting large international events. According to Pintard, while those events helped The Bahamas gain exposure, a lot of people haven’t seen the connection between those events and local athletic development.

“We celebrate the fact that the country was placed on the global scale, but we know that we can do better,” he said. “Our focus will be not be solely placed on providing government funding for major international events, which is what we are now expected to do and will honor with the Commonwealth Youth Games that is coming up in a very short time. Again, the government has committed more than $7 million dollars to this enterprise.

“The time has come for the department of sports, along with the Ministry of Tourism, to reach out nationally and internationally, and to work with our federations so we can attract millions of dollars to defray the costs of these events. We have not sufficiently taken advantage of television rights and merchandising. We have to move away from the government being the sole funders of these events. It is not a sustainable option for a country of this size. We have shared this information with the federations we have met with as well. We want to ensure that two things happen; we continue to attract people to the country, but at the same time, we do not want to jeopardize national sports.”

In the last five years, The Bahamas has hosted three editions of the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Relays, the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championships, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Championships, three editions of the Bahamas Bowl, the CARIFTA Swimming Championships, the CARIFTA Water Polo Championships and several other large-scale events.

“There is a tension and a view that local athletics doesn’t benefit from hosting these large events in The Bahamas,” said Pintard. “We have to ensure that the connection between the two is clear. Whether it is through scholarships, exchange programs, coaching opportunities and further certification or attracting sponsors that assist the teams coming in. We plan to collaborate closely with the Ministry of Tourism in this regard.”

Along with the Commonwealth Youth Games next month, Pintard said that they are also fully committed to ensuring that next year’s CARIFTA Track and Field Championships goes off without a hitch. The week-long event will be hosted at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

The Commonwealth Youth Games are set for July 19-23 and will be hosted at several venues around the capital. Coordinated by the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association and The Bahamas' Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the nation's first-ever international multi-sport event will see 94 medals contested across athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach volleyball and boxing.



