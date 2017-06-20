Pintard intends to revamp ‘forgotten’ sports facilities

Now that he has had a full month to assess some of the sporting venues around the country, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard, said that he and his ministry would urgently begin their campaign to revamp some of the smaller sporting facilities that have been neglected in recent years.

Although there have been recent renovations made to the sporting facilities in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Complex, Pintard, in his contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday, said that there are some small facilities that are in near dilapidated states and need urgent attention.

“It is our intention to do several things. The first will be to put in place proper leadership to manage the entire process and upgrades. The second will be to ensure that the resources needed are provided as we work in partnership with the private sector,” said Pintard. “I recently had the opportunity to visit the South Beach pools. It was a heartbreaking experience. It is in a near dilapidated state. The staff at the pool has almost been forgotten.

“This is not to cast blame on anyone, because it is all of our responsibility. It is important for us to show all of our team members that we value them and care about their welfare. We are prepared to work with the Ministry of Education, the aquatics federation, the National Sports Authority (NSA), and the communities surrounding the facility. We’ll establish that we will upgrade it, maintain it, and make sure that we have a clearly defined policy on the use of those facilities.”

Pintard said that his

ministries approach will stretch beyond New Providence and is geared toward the Family Islands as well.

He added that the NSA, who manages the Queen Elizabeth Sports Center, would also manage the smaller facilities once they’re upgraded.

“We are confident that the NSA will function in a manner that is beneficial to the development and upkeep of these facilities, while at the same time, making available in a cost effective way, space for our federations to practice and to function.”

Some of the renovations to the smaller facilities have already begun ahead of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, set for July 19-23, in New Providence.



