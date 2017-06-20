Jonquel Jones earns WNBA  Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors

For the first time in her career, yesterday Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Jones, who is on a record-setting pace for rebounding, led the Sun to two hard-fought wins last week, averaging 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in the process. On Saturday, Jones poured in 20 points on 9-15 shooting from the field in a 98-83 win over the previously undefeated Minnesota Lynx. She also pulled down eight rebounds and handed out eight assists in that game.

Last Wednesday, Jones put up 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a 96-76 win over the New York Liberty.

Jones has been a key factor in the Sun’s current four-game win streak. She’s averaging 15.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the season.

Jones, 23, has already registered five double-doubles for the year. She is on pace to break the league’s rebounding record, averaging 12.7 rebounds through the first eight games. She could possibly finish the season with 435 rebounds. Tina Charles has the WNBA record of 398 as a Sun rookie in 2010, a season in which she averaged 11.7.

"I'm just trying to be proactive,” Jones said. “I didn't realize the rebounding would be history-making. All of my life I've been a rebounder. It's just something that I do. I just chalk it up to doing what I'm supposed to do to help the team.”

In her second season, Jones is also on pace to make this year’s Eastern Conference All-Star team, and could possibly be named as a starter.

The Verizon WNBA All-Star 2017 match will take place on July 22nd in Seattle, Washington, and will be broadcast on ABC at 3:30pm. Voting presented by Verizon, is underway and Bahamians and fans of Jones are

encouraged to vote to help get her there.

“This season has been great so far and while I’m never the one to boast, I’m playing at an All-Star level. The thing is, I only become an All Star with your help,” said Jones on her Facebook page. “Post a status with the hashtag #WNBAVOTE Jonquel Jones, to send me to the all star game! You can vote 10 times a day but each vote must have my name once! Please 242 I need y’all. Likes do not count as votes, so post a status if you want your girl in this year’s All-Star game. Let’s shoot for 10 status’ each day. Share it as well to get the word around.”

The top five vote-getters in each conference will be listed as the starters for this year’s game. Voting comes to an end on Thursday, July 6.







