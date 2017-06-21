Junior athletes get on track at NACAC Age Group Championships

Some of the top up-and-coming junior athletes competed over the weekend in the first edition of the North American Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Age Group Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

The championships catered to athletes ages 11–14, and featured teams from all of the countries in the NACAC region.

Athletes at the championships competed in several events, depending on their age group. Athletes in the boys and girls 11–12 (pentathlon) divisions competed in five events, while boys and girls in the 13–14 divisions competed in seven events (heptathlon). For each event they completed, they earned points, and the winner was selected based on points.

The Bahamas’ top scorer was Anthaya Charlton, who finished second in the 13–14 girls division. The age group featured 32 athletes. Charlton racked up 3,876 points, including several top three finishes.

She finished the 60 meter (m) dash in 10.01 seconds, the shot put with a toss of 7.88m, the 60m hurdles in 9.15 seconds, the long jump with a leap of 5.61m, the javelin throw with a toss of 24.32m, and she ran the 1,000m in 3:40.84.

Shaunece Miller also competed in that division. She finished 13th overall with 3,520 points.

Miller finished the long jump with a leap of 4.89m, the 60m dash in 10.87 seconds, the high jump with a leap of 1.45m, the javelin throw with a toss of 27.19m, the shot put with a toss of 6.83m, and ran the 1,000m in 3:36.87.

Over in the 13–14 boys division, Mateo Smith turned in a seventh place finish with 4,651 points, while Otto Laing finished 10th with 4,451 points.

Smith finished the long jump with a leap of 5.81m, the 80m dash in 9.58 seconds, the shot put with a toss of 9.87 seconds, the high jump with a leap of 1.70m, the javelin throw with 66.95m, and ran the 1,200m in 4:25.35.

Laing completed the 80m dash in 9.83 seconds, the 80m hurdles in 12.22 seconds, the high jump in 1.60m, the javelin throw in 53.26, and ran the 1,200m run in 3:32.59.

In the 11–12 boys division, Carlos brown finished fifth overall with 2,985 points and Daniel Ermilus was 12th with 2,738 points.

Brown finished the 60m dash in 8.08 seconds, the high jump with a leap of 1.35m, the javelin throw with a toss of 44.67m, the long jump with a leap 4.88m and the 1,000m in 3:13.91.

Ermilus completed the 60m dash in 8.02 seconds, completed the high jump with a leap of 1.35m, the long jump with a leap of 4.73m, and ran the 1,000m in 3:13.42.

And in the 11–12 girls division, G’shan Brown turned a fifth place finish with 2,575 points, while Lanique Thompson finished 13th overall with 2,352 points.

Brown finished the 60m dash in 8.50 seconds, the high jump with a leap of 1.25m, the javelin throw with a toss of 38.10m, the long jump in 4.21m, and ran the 800m in 2:35.22.

Thompson completed the 60m dash in 8.30 seconds, the high jump with a leap of 1.25m, the javelin throw with a toss of 30.78m, the long jump with a leap of 4.36m, and ran the 800m in 2:54.25.