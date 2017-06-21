Todd Isaacs moving closer toward major league debut

Since being selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 19th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, Todd Isaacs has climbed his way up the team’s prospect ladder and is now one of the club’s most decorated minor league players.

Isaacs, who led the Lake County Captains, the Indians’ minor league affiliate, to back-to-back wins last week said that although he’s pleased with his minor league success up to this point, his sights are still set on getting to the major league as quickly as possible.

Isaacs has appeared in 61 games so far for the Captains. In his first full season with the team, he currently has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 27 RBI, all career-highs.

“It has been a roller coaster ride so far. It’s had its ups and downs. But you always have to remain in the middle, stay even keel,” he said. “Stay true to who I am. Biggest thing for me is to continue to compete every day and find ways to get on base and help my team win. My coaching staff has invested a lot in me, so we have been working and trusting the work I have put in.”

Isaacs helped the Captains secure their 1,000th win in franchise history on June 9 on a walk-off home run. He considers it the highlight of his minor league career up to this point.

“A few days before that, I was telling the guys that the next win would be the 1,000th win in the history. When you win 1,000, people will always remember that win. The moment was incredible,” he said. “The experience to run around the bases and round third with my teammates waiting for me at home was incredible. I wish I could print out the picture in my head because it was an incredible feeling. That was the most special walk-off I have had.”

Isaacs, 21, said that aside from playing good ball on the field, he wants to also keep a clean image off the field and be a role model for upcoming baseball players in The Bahamas.

“The greatest piece of advice I can give is staying hungry. Don’t fall through the cracks of what comes in professional baseball, all of the distractions that come behind the lines,” he said. “At the end of the day, when you sign the contract, that’s not the end. You want to push yourself to make the Hall of Fame or the World Series.”

Isaacs is currently hitting at .213, and has an on-base percentage of .251.

Isaacs was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 22nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school. He decided that he wanted to continue his career at Palm Beach State Community College.