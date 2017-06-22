Grand Bahama Port Authority sponsors BAAA senior nationals

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), in the midst of its 65th anniversary celebrations, will host the annual Senior National Championships in Freeport, Grand Bahama at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The meet is being held under the theme "The Crowning of Champions" on Friday and Saturday, June 23rd and 24th, and promises to be the best ever. The cadre of athletes coming for the meet, a lot of whom are Grand Bahama grown, are vying for spots on the team to represent The Bahamas at the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Championships in London, England, in August.

The sponsorship by the Grand Bahama Port Authority will allow the BAAA to put the prestigious meet on at a very high level before the spectators of Grand Bahama. The federation expressed its gratitude for the donation and GBPA’s willingness to partner with it, in a recent press release.

‘It speaks volumes to the faith and trust that they have in the federation. In our deliberations and discussions, it was evident that the GBPA was passionate about advancing the youth and local activities that would have an impact on local industries. We look forward to continued synergy and symbiotic relationship with the GBPA,” noted the release.

“The BAAA’s executive committee met with me about four weeks ago to inform me of their plans for the senior nationals track meet, and it did not take too much convincing from my fellow St. John’s College alumni, namely Philip, and Tonique, that GBPA should get involved in this event,” said Port Authority President Ian Rolle.

“We anticipate this event to be a major boost to the Freeport economy, as there will be hundreds of persons traveling from other destinations requiring hotel rooms, car rentals, food and, of course, new outfits. Therefore, I expect for many vendors to benefit from this event.”

The BAAA Nationals were last held in Grand Bahama in 2013.

“Four years later we are back with a healthy and quality stable of over 130 athletes that are scheduled to compete in some 32 events,” noted the release.

“We have all of our participants from the April World Relays who will be competing against each other in some events. All of the members of the golden mixed relay team are all in town or on their way.”