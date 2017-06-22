Commonwealth Youth Games Bahamas tickets go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) Bahamas. They can be purchased online via Etix, an international web-based ticketing service provider for the entertainment, travel and sports industries, processing over 50 million tickets per year in 40 countries.

There’s just over a month to go before the start of the largest multi-sport event to ever grace the shores of The Bahamas, and according to CYG Managing Director Romell “Fish” Knowles, the support of the entire Bahamas is needed to ensure that the event is a success.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 is set for July 17-24 on New Providence. It is expected be the largest edition of the youth games to date, with up to 1,300 athletes ages 14 to 18 set to compete.

“We need the support of team Bahamas. Although we have sponsors like BTC, we still need the support of the general public to make sure that we have the stadium full,” he said. “I think that the opening ceremony will be a treat. I expect to see stories every day leading up to the games. In regards to facilities, we are putting the finishing touches on the tennis center and some work on the practice site for beach volleyball, which will be held at the beach soccer stadium.

“We are excited about the presentation of events, we think the local athletes and we hope that their families and loved ones come out and support them. We thank the volunteers for the contributions they will make, and we also thank the Melia, Atlantis and the Warwick.”

Students aged 18-and-under will receive free access to the games. Companies looking to buy passes for 10-20 employees for the entire games will receive a rate of $90 per employee, for those looking to provide passes for 21-50 employees, they will receive a rate of $80 per employee, and for the companies looking to buy tickets for 51 or more employees, they will receive a rate of $75 per employee.

“I want to thank everyone that has worked so hard to bring these games to reality,” said CYG Bahamas Chairman Wellington Miller. “We are going to show that we are competent and I’m sure that after this we will be viewed highly internationally. We are looking forward to a good time and looking forward to the Bahamian public supporting us by coming out to every event. The rates are set in a way that no one is left behind. Everyone will have a chance to come out and watch the games.”

Coordinated by the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association (BCGA) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the nation's first-ever international, multi-sport event will see 94 medals events contested across athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach volleyball and boxing.

It will be the first time judo, beach soccer and beach volleyball will be contested at the Commonwealth Youth Games.