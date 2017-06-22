Bahamas Bowling Federation names 2017 CAC team

The Bahamas Bowling Federation (BBF) announced the selection of the 12-member team that will represent The Bahamas at the 12th Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Championships that will be held from June 24 to July 2, 2017, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

This event is the qualifying championship for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games that will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia next year.

The team was selected based on the results from the National Squad Trials held earlier in the year. The team will be comprised as follows:

Men: Alcondo Hepburn, Byron McClain, Derrick Burrows, Leonardo Davis, Ritchie Pyrom, Sonith Lockhart.

Women: Camille Burnside, Driskell Rolle, Janice Hoyte, Jonice Lockhart, Marina McClain, Uchenna Delva.

Team coaches: David Slatter and Joanne Powell.