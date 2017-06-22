Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Bahamas Bowling Federation names 2017 CAC team

  • Front row from left: Marina McClain, Jonice Lockhart; middle row from left: Camille Burnside, Uchenna Delva, Byron McClain & Lee Davis; back row from left: Derrick Burrows, David Slatter and Joanne Powell. Clayton Gardiner


Published: Jun 22, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The Bahamas Bowling Federation (BBF) announced the selection of the 12-member team that will represent The Bahamas at the 12th Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Championships that will be held from June 24 to July 2, 2017, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

This event is the qualifying championship for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games that will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia next year.

The team was selected based on the results from the National Squad Trials held earlier in the year. The team will be comprised as follows:

Men: Alcondo Hepburn, Byron McClain, Derrick Burrows, Leonardo Davis, Ritchie Pyrom, Sonith Lockhart.

Women: Camille Burnside, Driskell Rolle, Janice Hoyte, Jonice Lockhart, Marina McClain, Uchenna Delva.

Team coaches: David Slatter and Joanne Powell.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 


  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links