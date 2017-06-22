Fourth edition of the Bahamas Bowl set for December 22

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bahamas Bowl will be held in December at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

This year marks the first time in the event’s history that it will be staged on December 22. Last year it was held on the 23rd and the first two editions were held on Christmas Eve.

The Bahamas Bowl, which has produced some of the most exciting games of the past three collegiate bowl seasons, has flourished since ESPN Events added the game to an impressive stable of events in May 2015.

According to Pete Derzis, ESPN Events senior vice president of college programming and events, the organization has enjoyed operating in The Bahamas to host the game and will continue to ensure that the student-athletes, conference partners, alumni, fans and sponsors get a first-class international bowl experience.

“We are three years through our six-year commitment as it relates to the bowl game, but we are looking forward to this being a long-term proposition, not just a six-year one,” said Derzis. “The feedback from the teams last year was tremendous. This isn’t possible without key stakeholders. It’s one thing for me to talk about the success of this game, but when athletic directors and head coaches and players go back, and visit with our constituencies and talk about the incredible opportunity they had.

“These events are possible without a fair value exchange. The participation from tourism, those dollars get plowed right back into this economy. At ESPN we televise it nationally, and it is also broadcasted internationally by ESPN in about 40 to 50 countries. From an economic standpoint, we have been pleased with the continued growth year after year. It had a 3.5 million dollar economic impact in The Bahamas. So we’re making a lot of progress and meeting a lot of the guidelines of the original plan.”

Once again, the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island will serve as the official hotel of the Bahamas Bowl. Atlantis will house both teams for four nights at its world-class resort.

Howard Karawan, President and Managing Director at Atlantis, said the resort welcomes the bowl games once again and is willing to go above and beyond to ensure all of the traveling participants have a memorable experience in The Bahamas.

“One of the things I look at is that exposure needs to be the icing on the cake when it comes to a sporting event, and this event has a lot of icing,” said Karawan about the Bahamas Bowl. “We are bringing thousands of visitors to the island and to Atlantis, and those visitors go back and they tell their friends and family, and that is really our objective. I think we share that objective with the Ministry of Tourism. We do events that bring business here. That is what drives future tourism. That’s why we have made a commitment to be partners with the Bahamas Bowl for many years going forward. We see this as a long-term solid foundation at a time that’s not very busy here. So it’s a perfect time to bring people here.”

The Ministry of Tourism continues to play a major role in organizing the local logistics of the game, including garnering support for the game through the slogan “Football, Family and Fun”.

“Our mandate is to increase visitors to our destination. That happens really well when you have great events,” said Joy Jibrilu, Director General in the Ministry of Tourism. “The formula with something like The Bahamas Bowl is that it works. It also gives us the opportunity to show off our destination and gives us some incredible ambassadors. Almost all of the visiting players consider coming to The Bahamas as a dream come true. That’s the kind of energy we want surrounding this game. We want to thank our local sponsors this year for their support, along with Atlantis. These sponsors include Wendy’s, Coca-Cola and the local franchise of Popeyes and the NSA at the stadium.”

Last year, the Thomas Robinson Stadium received rave reviews from visiting players and coaches on its upgrades to the field and surrounding facilities. The highlight of the renovations was the instillation of a Celebration Bermuda grass field in November.

“This has been an extraordinary year for the NSA and the Bahamas. By the time the Bahamas Bowl comes around, we would have already hosted three regional and three world events, which gives a tremendous head start on the improvements we have committed to ahead of the game,” said NSA general manager Jeffery Beckles.

The 2016 Bahamas Bowl game featured Old Dominion, from Conference USA, and Eastern Michigan, from the Mid-American Conference. Led by offensive player of the game, running back Ray Lawry and his 133 rushing yards, Old Dominion managed to pull off a 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan.