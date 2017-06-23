RBC donates $35,000 to Bahamas Aquatics Federation, student athletes

RBC Royal Bank has announced its renewed commitment as the title sponsor of the RBC 2017 National Swimming Championships. Facilitated by the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, formerly Bahamas Swimming Federation, the National Swimming Championships will be held from June 22- 25, 2017. This year, over 350 athletes from 11 swim clubs, including international swimmers, are scheduled to participate.

As part of its 100 plus year legacy in The Bahamas, RBC presented the Bahamas Swimming Federation $35,000 demonstrating its continued support of the National Swimming Championships, and the Academic All Bahamas Swimming Team Award.

“This is the 34th consecutive year that RBC has sponsored this competition, and today we are proud to honor and celebrate Team Bahamas, who continue to keep us playing big on the global stage in the CARIFTA Games. The Academic All Bahamas Swimming Team Award aims to recognize and support our student athletes who display excellence in both sports and academics, which is aligned and in keeping with our commitment to youth and education,” said Phillisia Armbrister, branch manager, RBC Palmdale.

Algernon Cargill, president, Bahamas Aquatics Federation, shared his excitement about the continued partnership. “RBC has been our partner for over 35 years and continues to demonstrate their commitment to our sport and also to the athletes. Thanks to this sponsorship, we are able to host our nationals successfully as the premiere sporting event for junior and senior athletes in The Bahamas.”

Acknowledging the current global and national economic challenges, he further added, “With the current state of the economy there have been a lot of cutbacks from corporate sponsors however, so we are grateful that RBC has strengthened its partnership with us during this time of austerity.”

Further elaborating on the balance and discipline swimming brings to students overall, Mr. Cargill noted, “Thanks to RBC, we continue to support the Academic All Bahamas Swimming Award to students who receive 3.0 or above GPAs. Over 120 athletes have excelled academically. Swimming and academics go well together; the discipline in swimming.”

Alexis Wells, secretary, Bahamas Aquatics Federation, spoke to the impact that RBC’s commitment to this organization has had. “RBC’s sponsorship over the last 34 years has allowed more students to be able to participate in international training and competition. Being a part of a swimming club and a part of a swim team is positive for any student.” Alexis encourages students to get involved in swimming.

“It makes them well-rounded,” Ms. Wells noted.

“Supporting youth is one of the core areas of focus for our community involvement programs, along with education, another pillar that we remain committed to supporting. We’ve chosen to support the this cause because we believe that athletic training is critical to helping young people realize their full potential,” concluded Ms. Armbrister.

The Swimming Nationals begin at 9:00am with evening sessions at 6:00pm on June 23. All events will be held at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex.

Tickets to each day’s events can be purchased at the door. The Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex is located at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.



