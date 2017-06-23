Fox moving up prospect rankings

Although Tampa Bay Ray coaches, scouts and fans didn’t get a chance to see what Bahamian professional baseball player Lucius Fox could do on the field, the speedster shortstop has been making up for lost time this season and is quickly climbing up the club’s prospect list.

Fox, 19, is currently hitting .282/. 355/. 370 for Class A Bowling Green with two home runs and 18 steals in 243 plate appearances.

He has displayed a solid batting eye with a 9.9% walk rate, showing the potential to become a leadoff hitter.

A recent scouting report from the Rays said this about Fox: “While he has the potential to develop double-digit home run power down the road, at this stage in the game it is all about refining his approach, getting on base and putting his speed to work, and so far he is doing just that. Fox has a chance to be a leadoff hitter in time, and his dynasty league stock is trending up.”

On June 11, Fox had the best game of his young career against the Lake County Captains and fellow Bahamian Todd Isaacs. After striking out five times the game before, Fox bounced back to collect a career-high four hits in Bowling Green’s 17-6 win over the Captains. Fox hit a home run, doubled and singled twice, and also matched his pro best with three RBIs, scoring twice in six trips to the plate.

"My coaches came to me and told me just to flush it. Tomorrow is a new day," Fox said. “That’s a part of learning and developing as a young player. You'll have rough days like that, but you can't dwell on them. You can't think about them, you just move forward."

The 4-for-6 effort led a franchise-record 25-hit barrage for Bowling Green. That broke the previous mark of 23 set on April 15, 2012, also against Lake County.

Last season, Fox struggled prior to getting traded to the Rays from the Giants. He averaged a .207/ .305/ .277 batting line; however, he was injured for several weeks before being ruled out for the season by the Rays. He was playing through a severe bruise on his foot, which became somewhat of an issue just after the trade, as the Giants failed to disclose the information to the Rays before the deal was done.



