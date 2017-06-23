Coleby expected to bring veteran leadership to WKU

Dwight Coleby will be counted on to provide veteran leadership both on and off the basketball court this season for the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Hilltoppers.

Coleby signed with WKU on June 11 and will be one of just three players with any Division I collegiate basketball experience on this year’s roster. WKU coach Rick Stansbury recruited Coleby and Darius Thompson, who is also a graduate transfer, to help with leadership. Both Coleby and Thompson will spend their final college season as first-time Hilltoppers while trying to get WKU back into the NCAA Tournament.

Stansbury first recruited Coleby when he played in high school at the Piney Woods School. At that time, Stansbury was coaching at Mississippi State. Despite Stansbury’s interest in him, Coleby elected to go to Ole Miss for his freshman year.

After two seasons at Mississippi, Coleby transferred to Kansas, where he sat out the 2015-16 season by rule and used that season as his redshirt year.

“It was really important to add Coleby to give us experience back there,” said Stansbury. “Experience is invaluable. Experience overcomes a lot of things. I don’t care where your talent is with some young guys; you got to have an element of experience. Now if you get experienced talent guys, then you got something really special. Well, we’re basically a new team at this point. There are 12 new guys on this team. There’s one guy back that’s played any minutes at all last year.”

Despite going to Kansas with lofty expectations, Coleby's time there wasn't nearly what he had hoped it would be. Last season he averaged just 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in just over five minutes per game.

Coleby graduated from Kansas in May and elected to leave to bolster his numbers and put himself in a better position to continue to play basketball as a professional athlete.

As a result of Coleby selecting to go to Western Kentucky, he’ll have a chance to return home to play in November when WKU participates in the Battle 4 Atlantis Classic at Atlantis on

Paradise Island.

Coleby had his best collegiate season as a sophomore at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). He averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Ole Miss Rebels that season.

In high school, as one of the top-ranked players in the state of Mississippi in 2013, Coleby averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists.



