Johnson’s mandatory title eliminator set for August 25

The details of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) mandatory middleweight title eliminator between Bahamian Tureano Johnson and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, of Ukraine, were confirmed on Thursday night.

The fight is scheduled for August 25 at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, DiBella Entertainment, which co-promotes Derevyanchenko, won the bid for the eliminator between the two middleweights.

According to a report by ESPN, Alex Dombroff, promoter Lou DiBella’s attorney, bid $121,100.02 at the purse bid at the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey, USA, to gain promotional control of the fight. According to the report, Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Johnson, was the only other bidder and offered $62,000.

Derevyanchenko, 31, is undefeated so far at 10 wins and no losses, with eight knockouts. In his last bout, he scored a TKO (technical knockout) win in the fifth round over Kemahl Russell, of Jamaica.

Johnson, also 31, has won his last six fights. He returned to the ring last month after being out for nearly a year-and-a-half with a right shoulder injury. In that fight, Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs) maintained his position as the mandatory number one contender for the IBF middleweight title, as he scored a second round knockout victory over Fabiano Pena (16-7-1, 13 KOs) on the undercard of Golden Boy Boxing’s debut on ESPN.

“I was pretty anxious to enter the ring after such a long absence, but I was reminded by my team that I am the IBF #1 ranked middleweight contender. Being absent for so long for my rotator cuff was not ideal, and I know that injuries happen, but now we got this fight out of the way and shook out the nerves a bit,” Johnson said following the fight. “I am ready to take on the big guys out there and demonstrate that I am still someone to fear in this division.”

Prior to the Pena fight, Johnson was supposed to make his return to the ring in March in a bout against Antonio Gutierrez, however, the fight was scrapped after Johnson didn’t make weight for the middleweight division, and his opponent turned down a deal from Johnson’s team and walked away from the fight.

Johnson earned his mandatory shot at unified middleweight champion Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin, of Kazakhstan, in 2015 when he won a one-sided decision over Eamonn O’Kane on the undercard of Golovkin’s unification fight with Canadian fighter David Lemieux.



