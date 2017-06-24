Buddy gives back

Along with training for the upcoming National Basketball Association (NBA), second-year pro Chavano “Buddy” Hield is spending his summer giving back to the communities that helped to mold him into the player that he is today.

Hield’s youth camp for kids in Norman, Oklahoma, where he played four seasons of collegiate basketball, wrapped up yesterday at Sarkey’s Fitness Center. The camp was open to children from grades 1-12. Just a week prior, Hield held a short camp in Wichita, Kansas, where he went to high school at Sunrise Christian Academy.

Hield, who held his inaugural skills camp in The Bahamas last year, will return to The Bahamas in July to host two more camps before preparing for next season.

“It's special to come back and give back to the kids,” Hield said. “I do a camp in The Bahamas every year, but this year I thought I'd do one in Oklahoma and in Kansas, because these are two states that mean something to me, and places that feel like home.”

Hield was selected with the No.6 pick in the NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, but was traded to the Sacramento Kings midway through the season.

Hield, along with Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and a first-round pick in this year’s draft, was sent to Sacramento in exchange for three-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins and Omri Cassipi.

After being traded by the Pelicans, Hield saw his numbers increase across the board. He won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the month of March, leading all Western Conference rookies with 14.1 points per game during the month. On April 11, Hield turned in his best performance of the season, scoring a career-high 30 points in a 129-104 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Although Hield and many analysts thought he would be a good fit in New Orleans, he admitted that it wasn’t and that the move to the Kings was what he needed to get himself going offensively.

“Sacramento was more of a home for me because of the way they had the offense running, where everybody can go score, have fun and be free,” Hield said.

The Kings added to their young core on Thursday night, selecting Kentucky Wildcat De’Aaron Fox with the fifth pick in the draft.

Following being drafted, Fox stated that he is excited to begin working with his teammates in Sacramento, particularly Hield.

“He’s a good player that really started playing well at the end of the season. I feel that we will complement each other well, he’s a good scorer and I can distribute the ball, and I think that will help us out a lot,” Fox said.

Hield averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season.



