BTC sails in to assist Bimini Regatta

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — “Oh my Sweet Bimini” were the words heard throughout the weekend as the annual Bimini Regatta took place in Alice Town, North Bimini. Back for a second year as the event’s major sponsor, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) sailed in to provide much-needed financial assistance, booths, branding and, of course, the ever important Wi-Fi.

The second annual regatta took place over three days, from June 23–25, and was also supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Resorts World Bimini, Caribbean Bottling Co., the Ministry of Tourism, L. Andrew Consultants, the Bahamas National Festival Commission, 112 Restaurant and Bar, Sherice M. and the Bimini Big Game Club.

Northern BTC also sponsored the Saturday beach party and awards presentation, where several Bahamian entertainers performed, including Geno D, Ira Storr and the Spank Band, Lady E and Stevie S. The event has become more than a local attraction; due to the proximity to the United States it is a very popular tourist event as well, with over 500 boats on hand to experience a real down-home event.

“We were blessed with amazing weather, showing off the beauty of island and seas” noted President of the Bimini Regatta Edward Reckley. “Our event was successful, thanks to sponsors like BTC, which helped us take this year’s regatta to another level and we’re very proud.”

Sailing enthusiasts were treated to races featuring the San Sally from San Salvador and the Dream Girl from Grand Bahama, while Uncle John and Flash represented for the island of Acklins. Also present were the Melva B from Mangrove Cay, Andros, and Lady Eunice from Black Point, Exuma, along with the Thunderbird and Revelation, both representing Andros.

The racing extended to three exciting cup contests from Friday to Saturday, with Revelation winning all three races, fighting off Flash and Dream Girl in some close competition. Awards were presented on Saturday evening in Alice Town, and BTC Northern Vice President, Eldri Ferguson-Mackey, was on hand to assist in trophy presentations.

“This has been an amazing weekend,” said Ferguson-Mackey. “This is a first for me, and I am blown away by the beauty and warmth of the island and locals. It is imperative to BTC that we support culture in our country. This is the epitome of our early traditions, and sloop sailing is an art craft we want to help support and keep in our way of life.”