Bahamas Table Tennis Federation joins ITTF

The Bahamas Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) officially became a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) last week.

The Bahamas was one of four of the last countries and territories to obtain membership.

In an effort to raise the awareness of the sport locally, the BTTF is partnering with the ITTF to offer coaching to Bahamian physical education teachers to introduce table tennis into school programs. ITTF representative Richard McAfee will conduct the training and is part of a yearlong Bahamas Table Tennis Development Program funded by the ITTF. The course will be held June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a club coach course on June 28-29, from 6-9 p.m.; both sessions will be held in the C.R. Walker Auditorium.

“I want to thank the BTTF and the ITTF for making this all possible,” said McAfee. “It is my great pleasure and honor to do the first ITTF course held here. I’ll be here for about nine days this visit and then I’ll be back in September to continue the work. ITTF is very proud to be the first international federation on earth to have every country in the world as a member, and in honor of that the ITTF has awarded a development program. Some equipment has already been dispersed here with more on the way, so hopefully we’ll be able to take the sport to new heights in The Bahamas.”

Table tennis is an Olympic sport and, because of that, its development falls under the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) banner. According to BOC President Wellington Miller, he looks forward to partnering with both federations to make sure the sport gains traction locally.

“The discussion about table tennis started last year at the Olympics in Rio. We thought to organize a committee that could truly benefit Bahamians, especially the young people,” said Miller. “We look forward to the day that table tennis will be on one of our Olympic teams, or even CAC and Pan Am. Now that we are linked with ITTF, we have more access to find out more about how to get involved internationally. We hope that the ITTF’s stay in The Bahamas will truly be successful.”

BTTF President Geoffrey McPhee considers the partnership between the local federation and the international federation as a true game changer moving forward.

“I want to thank all of the local organizers that have done a great deal to bring us to this point,” said McPhee. “I could remember when I was a bit younger that table tennis was very popular in The Bahamas and we would like to get it there again. We would like to bring the enthusiasm that we have and share it with the younger generation.”

The ITTF/BTTF will also be hiring a national development officer (NDO) for The Bahamas. The NDO will be assisting with the implementation, development and training for table tennis. Resumes can be sent to Shameka Fernander at sfernander@gmail.com.

Those seeking more information on the BTTF are asked to visit www.facebook.com/tbttf/.