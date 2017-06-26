BAF/RBC hosts annual swimming national championships

The Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF), alongside RBC Royal Bank, hosted its annual national championships over the weekend at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Center. Some of the country’s elite senior and junior swimmers battled for the right to be called the best in The Bahamas over the course of the last four days.

The final team point totals were not available up to press time.

In the water, the Barracuda Swim Club won the boys 15 and over 400 meter freestyle relay in 3:33.71. That team was made up of Gershwin Greene, N’Nhyn Fernander, Izaak Bastian and Kohen Kerr. In women’s action, Swift Swimming took the girls 15 and over 400 in 4:09.95. That team was made up of Joanna Evans, Lilly Higgs, Laura Morley and Albury Higgs.

In Sunday’s individual races, Evans won the 15 and over girls 200 breaststroke in 2:29.03, Albury took the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.19, Perez Moss, from Alpha Aquatics, finished first in the men’s open 50 free in 23.76 seconds, while Olympian Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace, from Swift Swimming, won the women’s open 50 free in 26.42 seconds.

On Saturday, Armando Moss, from Alpha Aquatics, took the open men’s 100 freestyle in 53.09 seconds, Alec Sands, from Swift Swimming, won the open men’s 200 IM in 2:16.12; Evans took the open women’s 200 IM in 2:20.71, CARIFTA standout Izaak Bastian, from Barracuda Swimming, won the open men’s 50 breast in 29.59 seconds and Lilly Higgs finished first in the open women’s 50 breast in 33.25 seconds.

And on Friday, Albury Miller, from Alpha Aquatics, took the open men’s 100 breast in 1:02.02, Virginia Stamp, from Alpha Aquatics, won the open women’s 100 breast in 1:08.16, Olympian Vereance Burrows won the open men’s 50 butterfly in 25.08 seconds and Vanderpool-Wallace won the open women’s 50 fly in 26.92 seconds.

During the event’s closing ceremony, Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Michael Pintard told members of the BAF that they can expect more assistance from the government than they have received in the past.

“It is my pleasure and honor to join the aquatics federation and to congratulate everyone for putting on a successful event,” he said. “I would also like to give special congratulations to sponsors that have backed this event and individual swimmers throughout the year. I want to thank all of the parents, coaches and officials for making this event special.

“I also want to give you my assurance that we intend to grow swimming and other swim-related sports in The Bahamas. Our focus will not be on New Providence alone. To the senior athletes, a lot of who participated in Olympics in the past, we intend to support your athletes. We intend to work closely with you to hear what your needs are. You carry the banner of this country and every time you compete, you are flying the colors that really matter. We plan to give our assurance that we will be responsive to your request.”

This year marked the 34th year in a row that RBC has served as the title sponsor for the event.