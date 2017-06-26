Ballin’ By Da Beach camp kicks off today

The seventh annual Ballin’ By Da Beach summer basketball camp begins today at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

This year’s camp will vary from those of the past. Previously the camp was held exclusively for girls, but now a boy’s camp will also be held. The camps will be held at the same time, but will remain separate.

The camp has been put on since 2010 by former national team player Jurelle Nairn, who wanted to provide a greater platform for the development of girl’s basketball in The Bahamas.

Along with Nairn, some of the camp’s instructors include Charisse Mapp, who has been involved with the camp since its inception, S.J. Lennon, game operations coordinator for the Toronto Raptors and founder of BallUp Academy, Tim Lewis of Montreat College and Crossover Athletics, and Bahamian professional basketball player Ronnie Cadot.

“This year we are proud to host both a girls and boys camp for the first time,” said Nairn. “We have three phenomenal international hosts that have a wealth of knowledge to provide the campers. We have a lot of exciting activities and fundamental training planned, and we just plan to stick to our vision and our goal of making basketball players better in The Bahamas.”

Mapp, a former player at the University of North Carolina, said recently that Nairn’s vision for the program has been what has kept her coming back to The Bahamas for the camp year after year.

“Jurelle’s vision is based on a principal that I have been able to stand on since I started coaching, and that’s using the sport to help make people’s lives better,” said Mapp. “Fortunately, I have been able to empower the girls that I have coached that they can do whatever they want to do. It has been phenomenal to watch some of these ladies grow and develop. There is just an ongoing joy that comes with coaching the kids. It has really been awesome and an honor for me to be able to come down for camp.”

Lennon, Lewis and Cadot will be in charge of the boy’s camp, which will focus on offensive and defensive fundamentals. According to Lennon, the boy’s camp will also focus on the importance of making the right choices off the court.

“I just want to further the game,” said Lennon. “Being a young man that also grew up on the islands in Jamaica, and now dealing with basketball on a high school and professional level, I’ve been able to see the game grow in many different facets. I just want to bring it back to the island so we can close the gap between us and the rest of the basketball world.”

Lewis added: “I was supposed to come down here a couple years ago but I couldn’t because of my schedule back home, but this year I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking to instill the importance of fundamentals here the same way I do when I host camps all around the world.”

Cadot said: “Growin’ up here, and having the opportunity to play at a high-level collegiately and professionally, I know the importance of catching the kids at an early age. I’m looking to bring some of what I’ve learned and instill it in these kids. At the end of it all, our goal is to make sure these kids are better basketball players when they leave the camp.”

Persons seeking more information on this year’s camp are asked to reach Nairn online at www.BBDBCamps.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bbdbcamps.